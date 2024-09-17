The Erzurum Museum, located in Eastern Türkiye, has recently unveiled a remarkable collection of 175 historical artifacts, including jewelry dating back 3,500 years. This unveiling is part of an initiative by the Erzurum Museum Directorate to showcase previously unexhibited items from its storage through various thematic exhibitions each year.

The first exhibit focuses on metal jewelry and decorative items. Under the supervision of archaeologist Gülşah Altunkaynak, the museum has identified and prepared artifacts from the periods of 1500 B.C., Urartian, Hellenistic, Roman and Ottoman eras. Each piece has been meticulously cleaned by expert teams and categorized by era for public viewing.

An ancient anklet from the Ottoman era on display at the Erzurum Museum, Erzurum, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2024. (İHA Photo)

Legacy of Urartu

Altunkaynak explained that the exhibition arranges the jewelry chronologically from the earliest periods through to the Ottoman era. “We completed the cleaning, maintenance and restoration of the artifacts at the Erzurum Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory,” she said. “We started with items from around 1500 B.C., including decorative pins with bud-like heads and large-sized pins. We then moved on to showcase the rich Urartian jewelry culture and traditions, including belts and other accessories. The exhibit continues with Roman and Hellenistic jewelry, concluding with Ottoman bracelets, necklaces and belts, thus completing the chronological journey into the 20th century.”

An ancient necklace on display at the Erzurum Museum, Erzurum, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2024. (İHA Photo)

Timeless role

Altunkaynak emphasized the evolution of jewelry from the archaeological periods to the Ottoman Empire, noting that the tradition of jewelry-making flourished significantly. “The open-ended bracelets, bangles, earrings, rings, necklaces and exquisite belts we have displayed demonstrate remarkable craftsmanship and an emphasis on aesthetics using natural stones,” she explained. “Our aim is to reflect how jewelry has maintained its significance through thousands of years and how it has continued to be important up to the present day.”

This exhibition not only highlights the artistic and historical value of these artifacts but also provides insight into the enduring role of jewelry in human culture, particularly in the lives of women across centuries.