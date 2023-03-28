The film industry in Türkiye has been allocated nearly TL 5,489,000 ($287,257) in 2023, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Tuesday.

The amount, which was TL 1.8 million in 2022, tripled within a year according to a recent statement. In the incentive package, a total of TL 1,311,500 was paid for 34 scenario and dialogue writing projects while TL 3,237,500 was for 51 short fiction films and TL 595,000 for six short animation film production projects.

It was also stated that TL 345,000 were allocated to two feature-length film development projects, and the total number of projects benefiting from the support package was announced as 93.