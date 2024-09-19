Tourism wind blows across the roof of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar

One of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, the Grand Bazaar of Türkiye contributes significantly to tourism by organizing tours for people between the ages of 15 and 80 to explore Istanbul from different spots.

Covering an area of approximately 45,000 square meters, with 3,600 shops, 22 gates and 14 eateries, the Grand Bazaar, with its labyrinthine architecture, hosts special tours on its newly renovated roof, allowing both local and foreign tourists to discover Istanbul from a different perspective.