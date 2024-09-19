Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2024

Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Tourism wind blows across the roof of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar

by Daily Sabah with AA Sep 19, 2024 2:10 pm +03 +03:00

One of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, the Grand Bazaar of Türkiye contributes significantly to tourism by organizing tours for people between the ages of 15 and 80 to explore Istanbul from different spots.

Covering an area of approximately 45,000 square meters, with 3,600 shops, 22 gates and 14 eateries, the Grand Bazaar, with its labyrinthine architecture, hosts special tours on its newly renovated roof, allowing both local and foreign tourists to discover Istanbul from a different perspective.

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED