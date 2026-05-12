At the Mevlana Museum, special conservation methods are applied to works that UNESCO recognizes as the oldest manuscript copies of the books of the Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi.

The Mevlana Museum, which houses one of the rare manuscript collections in Türkiye where Rumi’s works such as the "Mesnevi," "Divan-ı Şems," "Fihi Ma Fih," "Mecalis-i Seb'a" and "Mektubat" are preserved, also stands out in terms of Sufi heritage and manuscript preservation.

Special protection zones have been established in the museum to prevent damage to the works listed in the UNESCO Memory of the World.

In the sections where the manuscripts are kept, temperature and humidity levels are continuously monitored and controlled, while climate control systems maintain stable environmental conditions.

Internationally standardized conservation methods are applied to prevent microbial growth and to protect the paper, ink and binding structures of the manuscripts from deterioration.

Special precautions are also taken against fire risk in the areas where the manuscripts are stored, with gas-based fire suppression systems used instead of water-based systems.

A view of the oldest known manuscript copies of Rumi’s works, recognized by UNESCO, on display at the Mevlana Museum, Konya, central Türkiye, May 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Best possible preservation

Mevlana Museum Director Naci Bakırcı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Rumi’s works are not only manuscripts but also important parts of humanity’s collective memory.

He noted that their copy of the "Mesnevi" is 748 years old and the other works date back to roughly the same period, emphasizing that preserving these centuries-old books requires great care.

Recalling that UNESCO established a commission for manuscript works in museums and libraries worldwide, Bakırcı said: “Through this commission, the earliest dated manuscript copies were compared. It was determined that the oldest copies of the five works of Rumi are in our museum. Our ministry, together with 14 countries, applied to UNESCO to protect this shared heritage, and the works were included in the UNESCO Memory of the World List.”

A view of the oldest known manuscript copies of Rumi’s works, recognized by UNESCO, on display at the Mevlana Museum, Konya, central Türkiye, May 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Bakırcı also highlighted that the manuscripts are valuable not only because they are the oldest copies but also because they were written in Konya, contain the names of the bookbinders and serve as important sources for Seljuk-era binding, illumination and the Konya school of illumination.

He emphasized that these books are all organic materials and require special preservation conditions: “We maintain the balance of temperature and humidity using monitoring devices. Most importantly, these ancient works must be protected from microbial environments. Last year, we had protective covers made from acid-free paper for each work. For fire protection, we use gas-based systems instead of water-based ones. We are preserving these entrusted works in the best possible way, with peace of mind, in both the storage and exhibition areas of the Mevlana Museum.”