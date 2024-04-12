Museum visitor numbers across Türkiye soared in the first quarter of the year, with cultural institutions like the Mevlana Museum in Konya and the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep breaking records and drawing crowds of both local and international tourists.

Also, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy reported before the beginning of the Ramadan holiday that nearly 4 million visitors to museums and historical sites in the first three months of 2024 were welcomed. Among the most visited sites during this period were renowned cultural landmarks such as the Konya Mevlana Museum, Hierapolis in Denizli and the Ephesus Archaeological Site in Izmir.

Mevlana Museum tops once more

The Mevlana Museum in Konya has emerged as the most visited museum in the first three months of this year. According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the museum welcomed a total of 83,392 local and foreign tourists during this period, making it the focal point of public interest. Visitors to Mevlana Museum have the opportunity to pray at the tomb of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, as well as to explore his garments and belongings from ancient times.

Rumi, who is known as Mevlana in Türkiye, was born in 1207 in Balkh, a city that is now part of Afghanistan. He settled in Konya, where he died on Dec. 17, 1273. He is regarded as one of the most important Sufi philosophers and members of the Mevlevi Order follow his teachings.

With his peaceful and tolerant call to far corners of the world: “Come, come again, whoever you are, come! Heathen, fire worshipper or idolatrous, come!” he said. Having been translated into many languages, his words of wisdom and unique literary style have reached every continent.

The Military History Museum of the Caucasus Front in Kars was visited by 26,000 people in the first three months of 2024, Kars, Türkiye, April 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

'Gypsy Girl'

The General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep broke its daily visitors during the Ramadan holiday, by hosting 5,660 people.

The statement by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums on social media said: "Our Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum broke its all-time daily visitor record today with 5,660 visitors. Thank you very much for your interest. You are always welcome."

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep is home to the famous "Gypsy Girl" mosaic which provides valuable insights into the art, culture and daily life of the ancient inhabitants of the region, dating back to the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Influx to Diyarbakır

In Diyarbakır, one of the most important attractions in cultural tourism in recent years, historical sites and establishments were filled with local and foreign visitors during the Ramadan holiday.

Diyarbakır, registered as the "City of Civilizations," hosting 33 civilizations over the centuries, became the center of attention for visitors during the holiday season with its historical and touristic sites. Visitors who turned their route to Diyarbakır during the holiday were seen crowding historical walls listed in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Inner Castle Museum Complex, the Ulu Mosque and Hasanpaşa Inn, among many other historical and cultural venues.

It was also reported that 4,405 people visited the Inner Castle Museum Complex in the Sur district during the first two days of the holiday.

Göbeklitepe archaeological site in Şanlıurfa hosted 11,454 visitors, breaking the daily visitor record, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, April 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Göbeklitepe

Göbeklitepe archaeological site in Şanlıurfa hosted 11,454 visitors, breaking the daily visitor record. The statement was made through the social media account of the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums, saying: "Today, Şanlıurfa Göbeklitepe Archaeological Site broke the all-time daily visitor record with 11,454 visitors. Thank you very much for your interest. You are always welcome."

Historical Odunpazarı houses

While there was a noticeable density in the central points of Eskişehir, it was observed that the Historical Odunpazarı Houses area, especially considered one of the most touristic spots, was inundated with visitors. Citizens, informed about the history of Odunpazarı along with their families, captured the places they visited with their mobile phone cameras and cameras, bringing joy to the local shopkeepers with the influx of visitors.

Caucasus front

The Military History Museum of the Caucasus Front in Kars was visited by 26,000 people in the first three months of 2024.

During the Ottoman-Russian War on July 5, 1828, the Caucasus Front War History Museum where a battalion of soldiers fought fiercely in a bayonet battle and refused to surrender, resulting in the martyrdom of one, is one of the three interactive museums in Türkiye

During the Ramadan holiday, the Caucasus Front War History Museum brings to life the events of the past 150 years, offering emotional moments to its visitors.

Operating in eight main halls within an area of ​​1,200 square meters, the museum exhibits events close to recent history interactively, from 1828 to the proclamation of the republic.

A section depicting the Battle of Sarikamish, where soldiers fought under difficult conditions in the cold, with 90 boots illuminated and infinity explained with mirrors, is often the most poignant for the visitors.