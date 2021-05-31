100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre: A look at then and now

A century ago, in the southern U.S. town, the arrest of a young black man accused of assaulting a white woman sparked one of the worst outpourings of racial violence ever seen in the country.

The photo shows the aftermath, at the east corner of Greenwood Avenue and East Archer Street, of the Tulsa Race Massacre, during which mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

(Getty Images)