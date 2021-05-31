Daily Sabah logo

100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre: A look at then and now

by Agencies May 31, 2021 11:29 am +03 +03:00

A century ago, in the southern U.S. town, the arrest of a young black man accused of assaulting a white woman sparked one of the worst outpourings of racial violence ever seen in the country.

The photo shows the aftermath, at the east corner of Greenwood Avenue and East Archer Street, of the Tulsa Race Massacre, during which mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

On May 31, 1921, after the arrest of Dick Rowland, hundreds of furious white people gathered outside the Tulsa courthouse, signaling to black residents that a lynching – a common practice at the time and until as recently as the 1960s – was imminent.

The oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher, 107, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 28, 2021.

A group of African American World War I veterans, some of them armed, mobilized in an attempt to protect Rowland. Tensions spiked and shots were fired. Fewer in number, the African American residents retreated to Greenwood, known at the time for its economic prosperity and many businesses.

Smoldering ruins of African American's homes following the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

The next day, at dawn, white men looted and burned the buildings, chasing down and beating black people living there.

Rev. Dr. Robert Turner of the Historic Vernon Chapel A.M.E. Church holds his weekly Reparations March ahead of the 100 year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 26, 2021.

All day long, they ransacked Black Wall Street – police not only did not intervene but joined in the destruction – until nothing was left but ruins and ashes, killing up to 300 people in the process. The destruction left some 10,000 people homeless.

Rubble of houses in an African American neighborhood after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

A young man does a bike trick in front of a Greenwood mural during festivities for the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 29, 2021.

A family reads the Black Wall Street Memorial during festivities for the100 year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 29, 2021.

Ruins of the Greenwood District after the race riots, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

A member of the Black Panther Party in front of Vernon AME Church during the events for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 29, 2021.

The front page of an edition of the Black Dispatch newspaper, detailing incidents of the Tulsa Race Massacre (which occurred the previous week), Oklahoma, June 10, 1921. Among the headlines are 'Loot, Arson, Murder!' and 'Four Million Dollars Lost;' and "Sarah Page Not to Be Found'.

A portrait of American businessperson Simon Berry as he poses beside the wing of a biplane in the mid-1920s. Berry, who owned a successful jitney bus system in Tulsa, bought a biplane in 1925 and launched an air transportation service.

A view of Greenwood Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., 1930s.

A tribute to the members of Vernon AME Church that survived the massacre but since passed away on display during Sunday service for the 100 year anniversary, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 30, 2021.

Black smoke billows from fires during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, in the Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, June 1921.

Injured and wounded men being taken to hospital by National Guard members after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 3, 1921.

A group of people looking at smoke in the distance coming from damaged properties following the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

Damaged property following the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

A group of National Guard members, carrying rifles with bayonets attached, escort unarmed African American men to the detention center at Convention Hall, after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 1921.

