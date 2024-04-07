The Mesopotamia Express has completed its promotional tour, winding through Türkiye's inner, eastern and southeastern Anatolian regions. Departing from Ankara, the train stopped at Kayseri, Malatya, Elazığ and Diyarbakır approximately one day later. Passengers could enjoy the natural scenery and explore the cities where breaks were taken.

Passengers enjoyed historical sites, local delicacies and regional products, offering participants a taste of Anatolia's cultural richness.

Mehmet Kaya, president of the Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the significance of tourism as one of the city's strongest assets. Stressing the great advantage of the Mesopotamia Express for promoting the city, Kaya stated: "More than a million tourists contribute significantly to both our tradespeople and our city every year, but with this train, the beauties of our country will be seen from Ankara to Diyarbakır, contributing to the cities it stops at."

Kaya also expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure for initiating the service, adding: "It is crucial for developing tourism in our city and region. We have made every effort to ensure people see and get to know the region. It will be a crucial tool for people to see and get to know the culture."

Ilkim Kutval, who traveled with her daughter Melina, expressed her eagerness to participate in the tour. She stated that the journey provided them with a unique experience. Kutval remarked, "We liked our cabin and had a very comfortable journey; it was quite enjoyable."

Mehmet Çoban, who joined the tour from Izmir, expressed his love for traveling and discovering new things in different cities. Highlighting the comfort of the journey and its suitability for travelers, Çoban said: "You witness the beautiful landscapes of the country while finding a piece of yourself. I enjoyed it very much and I believe everyone will."

Didem Hazıray, traveling with a friend, likened the tour to a journey through time, expressing her pleasure: "It has been among my plans for a long time. I enjoyed it very much."

Helin Gözde Yılmaz, who came from Istanbul to join the journey, expressed her long-held desire for such a tour, emphasizing the unique feeling of being on the train: "As miles pass by, cities change, but the room remains the same. I think everyone should experience this at least once in their lifetime. If possible, I would like to try other tours as well."

The services are expected to commence on April 19, with the first departure from Ankara and the return journey from Diyarbakır on April 21.

The promotional tour for the tourist train that will offer travelers new experiences along the route from Ankara to Diyarbakır was conducted ahead of its inaugural journey on April 19. (AA Photo)

Mesopotamia Express has nine sleeping cars and one dining carriage, each capable of carrying 180 passengers. Two-person sleeping arrangements cost TL 9,000 ($280) for the outbound journey and TL 8,000 ($250) for the return journey.

The two-person cabins in the carriages feature seats that convert into beds for overnight rest. The cabins are equipped with all necessary amenities, ranging from a refrigerator to a sink, wardrobe, lighting and heating to cater to the personal needs of travelers. Providing a delightful journey amid breathtaking natural landscapes, the touristic train will make three-hour stops in Kayseri and Malatya and a four-hour stop in Elazığ. The train services are expected to contribute to the economy of the region, particularly in Diyarbakır.