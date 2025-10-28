The capital’s cultural and arts hub, CSO Ada Ankara, will host a variety of colorful events for art enthusiasts throughout the week of Oct. 28-31. The Ankara State Classical Turkish Music Choir will perform a special concert titled “Republic Joy” to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. The concert takes place today at 8 p.m. at the Historic Hall.

Under the direction of conductor Özgür Ulaş Doğanoğlu, the choir will present a repertoire featuring selected folk songs and marches. The performance will also include contributions from vocal and instrumental soloists, dancers from the Ankara State Performing Arts Ensemble and the Ankara Seymen Club’s traditional Seymen team.

On Oct. 29, CSO Ada Ankara is hosting several Republic Day activities. A porcelain plate painting workshop for adults begins at 1 p.m. and a children’s art workshop runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Later this evening, Türkiye’s renowned violinist Cihat Aşkın and baritone Teyfik Rodos will perform Turkish waltzes and Republic songs with the Eurasia Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. in Ziraat Bank Main Hall.

The Ankara State Theatres will stage “Cemal Rüstemoglu’s Strange Tale" on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra and State Polyphonic Choir will celebrate the Republic’s 102nd anniversary with special concerts on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at Ziraat Bank Main Hall.

Other upcoming highlights include a Republic Day-themed performance by the Ankara State Turkish Folk Music Choir and a “Queen for Strings” concert featuring Queen classics adapted for string instruments on Oct. 31 at CSO Ada Ankara.