Protests and celebrations as Tunisia’s president dismisses PM

by Agencies Jul 26, 2021 12:22 pm +03 +03:00

Tunisia’s president ousted the government and froze parliament on Sunday, a move that is condemned internationally.

A supporter of Tunisia's biggest political party Ennahdha holds a Tunisian flag as he sits atop the gate of the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

President Kais Saied announced he would assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister, in the biggest challenge yet to the democratic system Tunisia introduced in a 2011 revolution.

Supporters of the decision celebrate on Habib Burgiba street in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi speaks to journalists outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party Ennahdha, gather outside the parliament building protesting the president's drastic move, in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters face Tunisian police officers during a demonstration in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of Ennahdha gathered at the parliament building as security officers locked the gates, July 26, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Ennahdha supporters take cover from stones thrown at them by supporters of President Kais Saied, outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Security officers surround the parliament building in Tunisia's capital as Ennahdha supporters protest the ousting.

(AA Photo)

Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied chant slogans denouncing the parliament speaker and Ennahdha party leader Rached Ghannouchi in front of the parliament which was cordoned off in the capital Tunis, Tunisia, on July 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Tunisian soldiers cordon off the parliament in the capital Tunis, Tunisia, on July 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An army officer guards the street after the Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of parliament and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi's government in Tunis, Tunisia.

(Reuters Photo)

Supporters of the Ennahdha party stand at the gates of the parliament, protesting the drastic political move as a coup, July 26, 2021.

(AA Photo)

