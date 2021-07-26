Protests and celebrations as Tunisia’s president dismisses PM

Tunisia’s president ousted the government and froze parliament on Sunday, a move that is condemned internationally.
A supporter of Tunisia's biggest political party Ennahdha holds a Tunisian flag as he sits atop the gate of the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.
President Kais Saied announced he would assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister, in the biggest challenge yet to the democratic system Tunisia introduced in a 2011 revolution.
Supporters of the decision celebrate on Habib Burgiba street in Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.