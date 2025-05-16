An exhibition titled "Daily Life in Şanlıurfa" has opened at the Şanlıurfa Museum, organized by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

The exhibition showcases 202 artifacts, including clothing, kitchenware, copper utensils and accessories, that reflect the recent history of Şanlıurfa. These items offer visitors a glimpse into the traditional and cultural lifestyle of the region.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak, who attended the opening ceremony, emphasized the cultural richness reflected in the exhibition: "Each piece allows us to see the depth of Şanlıurfa, the traces of daily life and the vibrant colors of its culture. As we often say, the richness of Şanlıurfa lies both underground and above, with artifacts unearthed through excavation and those stored in the museum’s depots. The Şanlıurfa Museum hosts nearly 100,000 items and is one of the main attractions for anyone visiting our city. Both our archaeology museum and the mosaic museum in Haleplibahçe are must-see spots for visitors."

Jewelry, clothing, daily-use items, weapons and decorative objects on display at the Şanlıurfa Museum, southeastern Türkiye, May 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Museum Director Celal Uludağ highlighted the international significance of the museum, particularly in terms of its Neolithic-era artifacts, calling it one of the most distinguished museums in the world for this period.

Uludağ added that the exhibition, open until June 15, features many items that have never been displayed before:

"This exhibition introduces many artifacts that our visitors have not seen previously. It includes jewelry, clothing, daily-use items, weapons and decorative objects. We are presenting beautiful, high-quality and unique items from Şanlıurfa's recent history to our guests."