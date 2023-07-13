Saint Blaise, estimated to be one of the earliest bishops of Christianity in Anatolia, is set to be commemorated through the development of a burial site located in Türkiye's Sivas.

Sivas Municipality has initiated efforts to promote religious tourism by constructing a monument dedicated to Saint Blaise in the area. Historical accounts indicate that Saint Blaise resided in Sivas between A.D. 280 and 326. In some European countries like France and Spain, many children are given the name Blaise, as well as it is dedicated to numerous churches and monasteries.

According to the published public record (acta), Saint Blaise was brutally attacked with iron combs and ultimately beheaded. Blasius, known as Blasios in Greek and Latin, Blaise in French and Blasien in German, belongs to Saint Blaise in Christian mythology. Saint Blaise is considered the patron saint of surgeons, vine growers, fishermen and architects. Also known for his healing abilities during his lifetime, he is revered as a saint due to his close connection with the community and the miracles attributed to him during his martyrdom. Archaeological excavations have recently concluded in the vicinity, where a symbolic grave was previously located.

Sivas Mayor Hilmi Bigin, who provided information about the project, stated: "Our significant monument located is in its final stages. We have obtained the necessary permits from the Monuments Board. By 2023, we will have completed the Saint Blaise Project, which will serve as a valuable addition to the culture and tourism of Sivas. In developing the monument project for Saint Blaise, we collaborated with religious leaders who have previously worked on similar initiatives in Istanbul."

"After obtaining the final permits, we aim to complete the tender process and finalize the bidding documents by the end of 2023. Our goal is to highlight our culture by enhancing the visibility of Sivas as a destination worth visiting, especially with the construction of a high-speed train. Saint Blaise is one of the most significant aspects of this endeavor. We have brought together all the dynamics of the city to develop and refine the project to its current stage," he added.