Amazon tribes grant rare access to Xingu chief’s funeral rite Kuarup

When a big chief dies on the Xingu Indigenous reservation, its tribes gather for a unique funeral ritual called the Kuarup. Wearing body paint and bird feathers, they join in ceremonial dances, combat and feasts to celebrate life, death and rebirth.

Manapu, a Yawalapiti man, holds a blue and yellow macaw during the Kuarup funeral ritual to honor the memory of Cacique Aritana, at the Xingu Indigenous Park in Brazil, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)