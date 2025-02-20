The 75th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale), held from Feb. 13-19 in Berlin, hosted the European Film Market (EFM), where Türkiye’s stand, organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s General Directorate of Cinema, became a key meeting point for international film professionals.

The Turkish stand at the EFM was organized by the Boğaziçi Culture and Arts Foundation and played a vital role in strengthening the global visibility of Turkish cinema by facilitating connections with international industry representatives.

The festival, held in the German capital, kicked off with the world premiere of "The Light," directed by German filmmaker Tom Tykwer, and presented productions from global cinema to audiences.

Key meetings

As in previous years, the Türkiye stand once again became an important gathering point for international film professionals. Completed films, as well as projects in development or pre-production – including feature films, short films, animations and documentaries – were showcased to a global audience.

Throughout the festival, events and meetings focused on opportunities for co-productions and project development. One of the main highlights was the presentation of the "Foreign Film Production Support" program, which attracted the interest of international filmmakers.

This program offers up to 30% reimbursement of production expenses for foreign productions shot in Türkiye, providing significant opportunities for new collaborations.

The Türkiye stand hosted numerous producers, directors and film professionals, who came together to establish valuable partnerships for the future of the industry.

The meetings and events at the stand further strengthened the position of Turkish cinema in the international market. The Türkiye stand concluded its participation in the European Film Market on Feb. 19, receiving significant attention and successfully marking its presence.