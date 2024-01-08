Two discoveries from the excavation works in the ancient city of Stratonikeia in western Türkiye, led by professor Bilal Söğüt and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, have secured spots among the top 10 archaeological finds of 2023.

The "Dancing Moses," which is considered one of the muses born from the union of Zeus and Mnemosyne, was reputedly crafted by Philiskos, a renowned sculptor from the second century B.C., held the eighth spot on the list, while the child footprints discovery was named as the sixth.

The archaeological excavation and restoration works at the ancient city of Stratonikeia and the sacred Lagina area continued throughout the year, uncovering remnants of various eras from ancient times to the present day. The ongoing efforts focused on diverse structures and remains, comprising remnants from nine different periods in Stratonikeia. Alongside the ancient structures, Turkish-era artifacts and findings formed a significant portion of the discoveries.

The "Dancing Moses" holds significance for archaeologists as it attests to Philiskos's artistic presence within the ancient city during the Hellenistic period.

Stratonikeia is called the "City of Gladiators" and is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage temporary list.