The ancient site of Mount Nemrut, standing at an elevation of 2,150 meters (7,053 feet) and listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, continues to draw visitors with its breathtaking beauty even in the winter season.

Located in the Kahta district of Adıyaman, Mount Nemrut, is renowned as one of the best spots to witness the sunrise and sunset, and the recent snowfall has added a magical touch to its picturesque landscapes.

Visitors who manage to reach a certain point of the archaeological site by vehicle embark on a snow-covered journey of approximately 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles) by foot to capture images of colossal statues dating back to the Commagene Kingdom, which thrived over two millennia ago.

Even in the warm summer months, reaching the imposing statues involves navigating steep ramps and stairs. However, the snow-covered terrain poses an even more challenging journey, requiring perseverance to traverse the half-meter-deep snowy area. Despite the difficulty, enthusiasts spend an average of an hour, even with brisk movement, to reach the ancient sculptures.

UNESCO-listed Mount Nemrut at 2,150 meters welcomes visitors with enchanting views, Adıyaman, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Adıyaman Governor Osman Varol highlighted a decrease in tourism facilities following an earthquake but noted a gradual recovery.

Varol expressed: "We have very valuable cultural heritages. The Mount Nemrut Archaeological Site is a highly popular area, attracting significant attention from foreign tourists as well. There has been a substantial increase in tourism activity in the city, particularly in the second half of the year. We ended the year on a positive note. We are looking forward to a much more hopeful year. Adıyaman is an important city in terms of tourism. Preserving, protecting and enhancing the value of this city is one of our fundamental goals."

Governor Varol emphasized the significance of the number of visitors to the Mount Nemrut Archaeological Site in terms of tourism, stating, "One of the crucial figures we focus on, especially in terms of tourism, is the number of visitors to the Mount Nemrut Archaeological Site. Before the earthquake, we had over 250,000 visitors in a year. In 2023, we had 150,000 visitors, indicating the beginning of a recovery for us."