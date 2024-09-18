The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, one of the largest mosaic museums globally, is currently experiencing a surge in visitors during the GastroAntep Culture Route Festival, which runs on Sept. 14-22 and showcases the rich culinary heritage of southeastern Türkiye's Gaziantep. The festival invites both local and international audiences to explore its unique offerings.

Celebrating gastronomy

Organized by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the GastroAntep Culture Route Festival celebrates Gaziantep’s exceptional local flavors, deeply connected to its history and geography. Taking place at Festivals Park, the festival aims to introduce the world to Gaziantep’s culinary delights, attracting a diverse crowd of food enthusiasts and culture seekers.

Record visitor turnout

Özgür Çomak, the director of the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, reported a remarkable increase in visitor numbers, highlighting the museum as one of the top attractions during the festival. The official launch of the festival and the exhibition titled "No Escape," attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Sept. 13, marked a significant moment. This exhibition features around 58 artifacts and has drawn considerable attention, with an impressive 6,200 visitors in just three days.

Throughout the festival, the museum not only showcases the "No Escape" exhibition but also offers a variety of educational activities, children's programs, conferences, musical performances and dramatic shows. Çomak enthusiastically invites all visitors to immerse themselves in the cultural richness of the museum and its events.

Festival-goers have eagerly shared their experiences at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, highlighting its importance during their visit.

Journey of discovery

Ayşe Aydemir, a visitor from Switzerland, expressed her delight: “Although I’m originally from Sivas, I currently live in Switzerland. I traveled to Türkiye on a GAP tour and decided to explore Gaziantep for the first time. The gastronomic festival is a delightful surprise, and visiting the Zeugma Mosaic Museum has been a truly memorable experience.”

Firdevs Kaplan, who came from Izmir, remarked on her excitement: “This is my first visit to Gaziantep, and I’m here to experience its cultural sites and savor its delicious cuisine. I’ve always been curious about the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, and I am genuinely impressed by both the historical depth of Gaziantep and the stunning mosaics in the museum.”