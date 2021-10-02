The Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park off the coast of Seddulbahir in Turkey's Çanakkale province opened on Oct. 2, allowing divers the chance to examine evidence of the fierce World War I battles between Ottoman and Allied forces resting beneath the surface of the Dardanelles.

Turkish photographer Savaş Karakaş was one of the first to board a motorboat and then dive to the seabed grave when the park opened on Saturday.

A diver visits wreckage of a battleship was sunk in the World War I Gallipoli Campaign off the coast of Canakkale, Turkey in this undated handout photo. (Directorate of Gallipoli Historic Site/Handout via REUTERS)

There, he says, he was able to reconnect with his grandfather who fought in the Gallipoli campaign of 1915.

"My grandfather's hands were disfigured and burned in action, and I was always scared of them," said Karakaş, who lives in Istanbul and whose given name means "war."

"But when I come to Gallipoli and dive, the rusted metal and steel of the wrecks reminds me of my grandfather's hands and I hold his hand under the water."

The Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park opened 106 years after Ottoman and allied German forces halted an invasion by British, French, Australian and New Zealand troops.

The Ottoman resistance remains a point of deep pride in modern Turkey. At the time, it thwarted the Allies' plan to control the straits connecting the Aegean to the Black Sea, where their Russian naval allies were penned in.

Heavy British losses included the 120-meter (390-foot) HMS Majestic battleship, which is the first stop for divers at a depth of 24 meters off the coast of Seddulbahir. It and other vessels are largely intact on the seafloor.

"We are a fortunate generation because we ... can still visit those monuments," said Ali Ethem Keskin, another underwater photographer from Istanbul.

"When I started diving ... I felt the moment that they were sunk, and I felt the stress of war," he said. "I sensed the panic they felt at that moment."