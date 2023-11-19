Two statuettes of Demeter, the Greek goddess of earth and fertility, and fragments of an embossed vase were discovered in a cistern in the ancient city of Aigai in western Türkiye’s Manisa.

The excavation team, led by Yusuf Sezgin, head of the archaeology department at Manisa Celal Bayar University, is actively working in Aigai with a history dating back to the eighth century B.C., located in the Yuntdağı region of Manisa’s Yunusemre district.

These recent discoveries have brought Aigai, a city deeply connected to the migration of the Aiol people from ancient Greece, into the spotlight once again, sparking renewed interest in its rich history.

Sezgin, who found a cistern near the road to the “sanctuary of Athena” in the city, said that they made some unexpected discoveries during the excavation.

“The cistern we excavated this year is quite different from others in both its form and the artifacts found within. For example, we discovered a figurine specially placed under what we call the “cistern bracelet,” a recess at the entrance of the cistern. Normally, we don’t find such figurines inside cisterns. This one, specifically placed or laid there, depicts the goddess, Demeter, as we know from Greek mythology.”

Yusuf Sezgin, head of the archaeology department at Manisa Celal Bayar University, gives a statement about recent discoveries in the ancient city of Aigai, Manisa, Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

“Another interesting point is that this wasn’t the only Demeter figurine; we found another one inside the cistern, also shown in the same posture. The third discovery, which might not be very clear because it’s broken, is a piece of a decorated vase. On its fragments are sheaves of wheat, which we know are associated with the goddess Demeter,” he added.

Sezgin also shared: “Demeter was the goddess of agriculture. She was the one who provided the earth’s fertility and productivity. At the same time, she was the protector of plants. In rural ancient cities like Aigai, she was one of the most important goddesses. Considering how difficult it was to farm on rural land, Demeter was given significant importance. In this regard, there was a very strong cult of Demeter in Aigai.”

This discovery sheds light on the religious practices of ancient Aigai but also prompts a reevaluation of the understanding of ancient Greek religious rituals and their connection to daily life.

In ancient times, special festivals for gods and goddesses were common, and they had their rituals. Recently, archaeologists found a cistern near the sanctuary of Atena in Aigai, about 50-60 meters away. This cistern might have been used for these rituals.

The cistern’s location near the sacred area suggests it could be related to festivals for the goddess Demeter. This is unique because more figurines were found inside than in any other cistern. While it’s not certain, this cistern was likely linked to Demeter or her festivals.