The Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia in Türkiye have been officially designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry's announcement Tuesday.

"Serial nomination of the Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the Extended 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between September 10-15, 2023,” it said in a statement.

The serial property in question comprises five hypostyle mosques constructed in Anatolia during the late 13th to mid-14th centuries.

What sets them apart is their distinctive structural design, featuring an outer masonry envelope and multiple rows of wooden interior columns (hypostyle) that support a flat wooden ceiling and the roof. These mosques are renowned for their exquisite woodcarving and craftsmanship evident in their architecture, fixtures, and furnishings.

Eşrefoğlu Mosque of Beyşehir district in central Konya province has been added to UNESCO's World Heritage List, Konya, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

The components are the Great Mosque in western Afyon province, the Great Mosque of Sivrihisar in central Eskişehir province, Ahi Şerafeddin (Aslanhane) Mosque in the nation’s capital of Ankara, Eşrefoğlu Mosque of Beyşehir district in central Konya province and Mahmut Bey Mosque of Kasabakoyu in northern Kastamonu province.

The number of inscribed sites in Türkiye on the World Heritage List has increased to 21, it added.

Eşrefoğlu Mosque of Beyşehir district in central Konya province has been added to UNESCO's World Heritage List, Konya, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

"The unusual structural system of the mosques combines an exterior building envelope built of masonry with multiple rows of wooden interior columns (‘hypostyle’) that support a flat wooden ceiling and the roof. These mosques are known for the skillful woodcarving and handiwork used in their structures, architectural fittings, and furnishings,” the UNESCO World Heritage Convention said in a statement.

On Monday, the ancient city of Gordion, which served as the capital of the Phrygian civilization and is located in Türkiye, was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.