An international conference titled “Chinghiz Aitmatov and UNESCO: A Common Heritage that Unites the World” was held Friday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, highlighting the Kyrgyz writer’s enduring contributions to world literature and intercultural dialogue.

Hosted by Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in cooperation with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) and the Chinghiz Aitmatov Institute, the event drew senior diplomats, scholars, and cultural leaders from across the Turkic world and beyond. Speakers praised Aitmatov as a humanist whose works transcend national borders, carrying universal themes of dignity, peace, memory, and responsibility.

TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev described Aitmatov as “a great humanist who built bridges between nations,” noting that his concept of “mankurt” served as a warning against societies losing memory and identity. UNESCO Deputy Director-General Ernesto Ottone said Aitmatov’s works “formed a unique bridge for cultures to understand one another,” aligning with UNESCO’s mission of peace through dialogue.

Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Gülnur Aybet, underscored how Aitmatov’s novels act as “powerful envoys” of Turkic cultural richness while delivering universal messages of human rights and moral responsibility. Aitmatov’s son, Eldar Aitmatov, emphasized the continuing relevance of his father’s message on human responsibility toward nature, history, and each other, especially in today’s era of global crises.

Participants agreed that Aitmatov’s legacy continues to guide efforts to preserve shared cultural values and foster unity across the Turkic world and humanity at large.