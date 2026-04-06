The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced that 39 cultural sites in Lebanon have been placed under temporary enhanced protection.

In a written statement, UNESCO said it convened an extraordinary meeting of its Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

The meeting was organized at Lebanon’s request to strengthen protection of the country’s cultural heritage.

During the session, UNESCO said 39 cultural sites were granted temporary enhanced protection, and more than $100,000 in aid was allocated for urgent on-the-ground operations.

The statement emphasized that the sites will now benefit from the highest level of legal protection against attacks and military use.

Failure to comply with these measures would constitute a serious violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its 1999 Second Protocol, potentially resulting in criminal liability for responsible parties.

UNESCO also reported that damage has been identified at cultural properties in the Lebanese city of Tyre, which was added to the World Heritage List in 1984, as well as in neighboring countries.

The organization reminded all parties in the region of their obligations to safeguard cultural heritage.