May Day 2023 from around the world

May 1 Labor Day, also known as May Day and as May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day in Türkiye, was marked in many parts of the world. Türkiye also marked the day with celebratory gatherings across the country as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other top officials honored workers.

A woman with a Turkic drum as May Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Antalya, Türkiye, May 1, 2023.

DHA