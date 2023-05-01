May Day 2023 from around the world

May 1 Labor Day, also known as May Day and as May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day in Türkiye, was marked in many parts of the world. Türkiye also marked the day with celebratory gatherings across the country as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other top officials honored workers.
A woman with a Turkic drum as May Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Antalya, Türkiye, May 1, 2023.
In Hatay, which was hit by the earthquakes of Feb. 6 in Kahramanmaraş, the miners who took part in the search and rescue efforts in the debris came together with earthquake victims on May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day. Mine workers and members of the General Mining Workers' Union, visited the earthquake victims living in the Aydın Governorate Kıl Tent City.
Clashes erupt at French May Day protests against Macron as a car is set on fire during a demonstration to mark the international day of workers, more than a month after the government rammed through an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament without a vote, in Nantes, northwestern France.
French police officers charge protesters during clashes at the annual May Day march in Paris. As the Constitutional Council's adoption of the law raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years old, protests against this were held in France on International Workers' Day. Following the filing of a new appeal by the left-wing senators, a new decision is expected on May 3.
NYPD officers escort people as they participate in a May Day rally in New York City. Elected officials joined various organizations as they held a May Day rally and march calling for stronger labor protections and access to a safety net for workers who are excluded from any protections. Hundreds of union members, construction workers, excluded workers, domestic workers, street vendors, freelancers and workers with arrest or conviction records attended the rally and marched from Washington Square Park to Foley Square, U.S.