Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2023

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

May Day 2023 from around the world

by Daily Sabah with Agencies May 01, 2023 8:25 pm +03 +03:00

May 1 Labor Day, also known as May Day and as May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day in Türkiye, was marked in many parts of the world. Türkiye also marked the day with celebratory gatherings across the country as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other top officials honored workers.

A woman with a Turkic drum as May Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Antalya, Türkiye, May 1, 2023.

DHA

In Hatay, which was hit by the earthquakes of Feb. 6 in Kahramanmaraş, the miners who took part in the search and rescue efforts in the debris came together with earthquake victims on May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day. Mine workers and members of the General Mining Workers' Union, visited the earthquake victims living in the Aydın Governorate Kıl Tent City.

AA

A demonstration was held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, as part of the day.

AA

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a May Day rally to mark the international day of the workers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

AFP

The Batman provincial branch of the Turkish Veterans and Martyrs' Families Foundation distributed snacks to commemorate Yusuf Erin, a police officer who was killed in action while trying to prevent a bomb attack on the Gaziantep Police Department on May 1, 2016.

AA

In the Ereğli district of Zonguldak, citizens who saw the hot weather as an opportunity, flocked to the beach because of May 1 Labor Day, Türkiye.

IHA

Labor Day was celebrated on May 1 in Krakow, Poland. As part of the celebrations, war veterans gathered in Daszynski Square.

AA

Labor Day was celebrated on May 1 in Krakow, Poland. As part of the celebrations, war veterans gathered in Daszynski Square.

AA

Members of Greek labor unions protest during the May Day celebrations, to mark the international day of workers, outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

AFP

Members of Greek labor unions protest during the May Day celebrations, to mark the international day of the workers, outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece.

AFP

A member of French General Confederation of Labour (CGT) trade union holds a carnation flower while taking part in a protest during the May Day celebrations, to mark the international day of the workers, outside the Greek Parliament in Athens.

AFP

Clashes erupt at French May Day protests against Macron as a car is set on fire during a demonstration to mark the international day of workers, more than a month after the government rammed through an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament without a vote, in Nantes, northwestern France.

AFP

French police arrest a May Day protestor.

AA

Clashes between protestors and police in Paris, France.

IHA

French police officers charge protesters during clashes at the annual May Day march in Paris. As the Constitutional Council's adoption of the law raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years old, protests against this were held in France on International Workers' Day. Following the filing of a new appeal by the left-wing senators, a new decision is expected on May 3.

EPA

Reports of isolated rioting disrupting peaceful Swiss May 1 protests. A man is arrested during a "Feminist Revolution" May Day protest rally in Zurich, Switzerland.

AP

A protestor throws a tear gas shell back at riot police amid clashes during a demonstration on May Day, Nantes, northwestern France.

AFP

Workers in Agartala, India, collecting tea in a tea field spent May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day at work.

AA

A march was held in London, the capital of the U.K., for Labor Day. Unions, political parties, various organizations and the people showed great interest in the march.

AA

Thousands of people gathered in London to celebrate May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day.

AA

Demonstrators clash with riot police (not pictured) during a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile.

REUTERS

People dance on May Day as they wait for President Gustavo Petro to give a statement about reforms that his government wants to carry out, in Bogota, Colombia.

REUTERS

Afghan laborers work on a roadside project funded by the United Nations, on International Labor Day, in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

EPA

Vice chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Shah Mehmood Qureshi (C) leads a rally to mark the Labor Day to show "solidarity with laborers" in Islamabad, Pakistan.

EPA

People participate in a demonstration on May Day celebrating Labour Day in Porto, Portugal.

REUTERS

People take part in a march on International Workers' Day to demand that Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso, who is facing an impeachment process, leaves office amid rising crime and insecurity, in Quito, Ecuador.

REUTERS

German riot police officers stand guard during a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany.

REUTERS

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile.

REUTERS

People run from tear gas during a march to demand better working conditions during the commemoration of International Workers' Day, in the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

EPA

A man prepares food as union members participate in a march during May Day celebrations, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

REUTERS

NYPD officers escort people as they participate in a May Day rally in New York City. Elected officials joined various organizations as they held a May Day rally and march calling for stronger labor protections and access to a safety net for workers who are excluded from any protections. Hundreds of union members, construction workers, excluded workers, domestic workers, street vendors, freelancers and workers with arrest or conviction records attended the rally and marched from Washington Square Park to Foley Square, U.S.

AFP

The entrance of a bank is damaged and smeared with color during a "Feminist Revolution" May Day protest rally in Zurich, Switzerland.

AP

RECOMMENDED