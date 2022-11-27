The Universal Studios Orlando Resort is soon set to debut its first-ever escape rooms, inspired by classic sci-fi franchises “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.”

But that’s not all that’s on deck. A “Chucky”-themed haunted house will be part of Halloween Horror Nights next year and there are lots of holiday celebrations in the works.

Great movie escape

Good luck getting out.

For the first time, escape rooms are coming to Universal Orlando Resort and they’ll be inspired by a pair of hit sci-fi film franchises.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape will feature two “next-level” experiences based on “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.” They’ll arrive “later this year,” according to Universal’s most recent update.

The new attractions are dreamed up by the creators behind Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and will reside at CityWalk, which serves as the gateway to the theme parks and packs in a host of interesting eateries.

"Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of ‘Jurassic World’ or the time-traveling chaos of ‘Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multisensory experience like no other,” Universal states.

'Chucky’ haunted house

Wanna play?

Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s annual spooky holiday extravaganza, is returning next year and an infamous creepy doll will be the center of one haunted house.

Inspired by the U.S. and Syfy show “Chucky,” the attraction will be "unleashing the iconic killer doll at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood next season."

The TV series is a sequel to “Cult of Chucky,” the seventh film in the “Child’s Play” film franchise.

A trailer for the upcoming attraction features the doll coming to life and uttering its catchphrase, “Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play?”

"I’m back and I’ll see you at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights next year,” the doll possessed by a serial killer adds.

Holidays 2022 celebration

Thanks to iconic film backdrops and characters that fill the movie and TV-themed lands at Universal theme parks, there are plenty of opportunities for unique holiday fun.

The holiday celebration is already in effect and lasts through Jan.1 across the parks and hotels.

Over in "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" themed lands, which stretch across both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, visitors will find festive décor along the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. There will also be holiday-themed musical performances. The highlight in this part of the park will be “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” show, a nighttime projection of Christmas moments inspired by the “Harry Potter” franchise on the castle at Islands of Adventure.

Islands of Adventure will also host the “Grinchmas Who-holiday Spectacular,” a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic. Seuss Landing, the Dr. Seuss-themed land that’s on the Island of Adventure, will be decked out in oversized candy canes, “twisting Christmas trees,” wreaths, and more. The Grinch will also be making photo opp appearances.

Visiting New Yorkers nostalgic for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are in luck, as Universal Studios has a Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Taking part in the parade are characters from “Despicable Me,” “Shrek” and “Madagascar,” along with giant balloons, floats, performers and, of course, Santa.