Produced by Esat Deniz Abdaloğlu and written by Murat Akkuş, the film "1974-Ayşe Tatile Çıktı" ("1974-Ayşe Went on Vacation") is set to hit the big screen. The film centers on the Cyprus Peace Operation of 1974 and the massacres committed by the Greek terrorist organization EOKA against the Turkish Cypriot people in the years leading up to it.

The film depicts the dramatic events surrounding the Cyprus Peace Operation and also portrays a love story set amid the turmoil of war and the heroic struggle on the island.

Producer Esat Deniz Abdaloğlu spoke to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter about the upcoming film, which is about to begin production.

Abdaloğlu explained that "1974-Ayşe Tatile Çıktı" will cover the Cyprus Peace Operation and the mass killings of Turkish Cypriots by the EOKA organization, the struggle for Cyprus and the efforts of the fighters. "Our story takes place between 1964 and 1974 and follows Nehir, a journalist who comes to Cyprus to rescue her fiance, Fırat, a war correspondent who has been captured. She joins the struggle to help him," Abdaloğlu said. "The film is based on a true story, and we are honored to have the support of the esteemed Denktaş family. Our goal is to produce a high-quality project."

Abdaloğlu noted that the film aims to vividly capture the devastating effects of war. The director and cast will be announced soon, and filming is expected to begin shortly.

Filming locations will include the Girne Mountains (Kyrenia Five Finger Mountains), coastal areas, and the Lefke and Bafra regions. "Certain scenes will also be shot in part of the fenced-off city of Varosha. The narrow streets of Nicosia and areas marked by the traces of the operation will transport the audience back to 1974, adding depth to the story. Northern Cyprus offers a unique atmosphere with its nature and character. The film will provide a powerful narrative that not only features a major production but also includes the testimonies of people who lived through that period. We plan to release the film in October," Abdaloğlu concluded.