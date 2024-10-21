The medieval fair held in the Ürgüp district of Nevşehir attracted visitors dressed in period attire, creating a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of the Middle Ages. This year marked the event's second edition, which took place on Bey Street and showcased clothing, accessories and various items used in daily life during that era. The fair also featured live music performances that enhanced the festive spirit.

Participants enjoyed strolling through the area in historical costumes, many taking the opportunity to get their makeup done and capture memorable photos.

A woman dressed as an elf at the medieval fair, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2024. (AA Photo)

Muammer Erinal, the event organizer, shared his passion for the Middle Ages, stating that he has been interested in this period since childhood. He expressed delight in connecting with others who share the same curiosity.

"The event has caught the attention of both local and foreign guests," Erinal noted, mentioning participants from Hungary who performed medieval music and attendees from Germany in elaborate costumes. "People from different parts of Türkiye have come to this fair. Everyone is wandering around in their costumes," he added.

Csaba Beke, who traveled from Hungary, expressed his enjoyment of the event. He noted that he had previously participated in similar events in Poland, Czechia and Slovenia. "It’s a very entertaining program. I found the atmosphere here impressive. The people and geography of Türkiye are beautiful," he remarked.

Deniz Apaydın, who came from Ankara, shared her experience of attending the fair for the first time this year after missing it last year. She wore a costume she had crafted herself, inspired by her love of history and mythology. "I have a keen interest in mythology and create costumes. I designed the outfit of a character named 'Wendigo' from Canadian mythology for this event," she explained.

Nejdet Metin, who participated from Eskişehir, expressed his belief that events like this could enhance tourism diversity. He attended the fair with friends who aim to foster an appreciation for Anatolian culture among young people. "Having worked in folk sciences for many years. I’ve traveled extensively in Anatolia. Ürgüp’s natural beauty and mystical atmosphere make it a perfect fit for such a program. We are happy to be here. The Ürgüp region is prominent in cultural tourism. This place seems very exotic to tourists and as they experience this culture, more people will want to visit," he concluded.