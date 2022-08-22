Daily Sabah logo

Ukraine flaunts demolished Russian tanks in Kyiv

by Reuters Aug 22, 2022 6:23 pm +03 +03:00

Demolished Russian tanks and weapons were put on display in the Ukrainian capital as a bold but eerie reminder of the advances made in the country’s fight to defend itself.

A boy waves the Ukrainian flag on top of a Russian armored personnel carrier in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

Burnt tanks, destroyed infantry carriers and used shells from multiple launch rocket systems lined Khreshchatyk boulevard, which runs past the central Maidan square in Kyiv, also known as Independence Square.

A child stands on a destroyed tank during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

People flocked to see the display of destroyed military equipment, with children climbing the invading tanks and posing for pictures.

People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

The exhibition comes days ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day and as the war hits the six-month mark.

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a tank as they visit the display of destroyed Russian vehicles and weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

However, Kyiv has banned rallies this week to commemorate independence from Soviet rule for fear of Russian attacks.

A child stands on a destroyed tank during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try “something particularly ugly” ahead of Wednesday.

A boy stands on top of a tank on display in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

As the war approaches the half-year point, Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukraine has lost 9,000 soldiers in the fighting.

People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

The United Nations says 5,587 civilians have been killed and 7,890 injured in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, although the estimate is likely conservative.

People attend an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles on Khreshchatyk boulevard in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

Fighting has shifted recently to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, which was seized by Russian forces shortly after invading the country in February.

A man peers into a destroyed Russian tank on display in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

Intensified fighting at the plant in the country's southeast has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.

People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

Ukraine has throughout the war called on its allies to send heavy weaponry to push back Russia's offensive, and many have pumped arms into the country.

People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

The United States has vowed to keep helping Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and on Friday announced its latest military aid package, valued at $775 million.

People walk among destroyed Russian military tanks in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

The latest U.S. package will include mine-resistant vehicles for the first time as well as surveillance drones and other weapons.

A poses for a photo on top of a tank in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

Russia has repeatedly warned the West against arming Ukraine and maintains that it is carrying out a "special military operation" to disarm and denazify its neighbor.

A boy stands on a used shell for a multiple launch rocket system in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

Ukraine has welcomed the military support pouring into the country from not only countries but also public crowdfunding.

A boy inspects a destroyed tank in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.

Reuters

Ukraine has made particular use of Turkish defense firm Bayraktar's drones in taking out Russian military convoys, even inspiring a song dedicated to the UCAV.

People explore the exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.

Reuters

