Ukraine flaunts demolished Russian tanks in Kyiv

Burnt tanks, destroyed infantry carriers and used shells from multiple launch rocket systems lined Khreshchatyk boulevard, which runs past the central Maidan square in Kyiv, also known as Independence Square.
A child stands on a destroyed tank during an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022.
The United Nations says 5,587 civilians have been killed and 7,890 injured in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, although the estimate is likely conservative.
People attend an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles on Khreshchatyk boulevard in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2022.
