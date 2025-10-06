Jenna Ortega, the American actress best known for her role in the hit series "Wednesday," has publicly expressed her admiration for the Palestinian people, describing them as her "heroes." In a recent interview with the French magazine Gala, Ortega highlighted the courage of Palestinians in raising their voices despite global neglect.

During the interview, which was published on the U.S.-based video platform YouTube, Ortega was asked, “Who is your hero today?” She responded by first naming her mother and then emphasizing her deep connection to the Palestinian people.

“I’m quite gravitated toward the people of Palestine and the way they speak up and the way that they’re continuously using their voice, no matter how much the world seems to ignore them. It’s very important and very commendable. I would love to lift and raise their voices as well.”

Ortega’s public support for Palestine comes amid recent controversy in the U.S. entertainment industry. Earlier in 2023, Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was removed from the cast of "Scream 7" after openly expressing support for Palestine. Following this incident, Ortega also parted ways with the film.

While the official explanation cited Ortega’s commitments to the second season of "Wednesday" as the reason for her departure from "Scream 7," local media speculated that her exit was a protest against Barrera’s removal and a reflection of her own pro-Palestine stance.