Underground cities in Turkey

Located in Cappadocia, Derinkuyu is notable for its large multi-level underground city, which is a major tourist attraction.
Uçhisar, which is situated on the edge of Göreme National Park, is dominated by a 60-meter-high castle-mountain, which is visible over a wide distance and has the form of a large cylindrical tower.
This massif is crisscrossed by numerous underground passageways and rooms, which are now mostly blocked or impassable. They served as residential areas, as well as cloisters in Byzantine times. Originally, around 1,000 people lived in the castle, but it is no longer inhabited today. The landscape is also marked by the fairy chimneys scattered through it.
Undoubtedly, Ürgüp and Göreme are the most visited areas in Cappadocia. Every year, they attract millions of visitors from various parts of the world.
With their intriguing history and unique landscape, they are among Turkey's top tourism points of pride and indisputably the most memorable vacation spots in this part of the world.
Kaymaklı underground city is contained within the citadel of Kaymaklı in the Central Anatolia Region of Turkey. The houses in the village are constructed around the nearly one hundred tunnels of the underground city. The tunnels are still used today as storage areas, stables, and cellars.
The underground city at Kaymaklı differs from Derinkuyu in terms of its structure and layout. The tunnels are lower, narrower, and more steeply inclined. Of the four floors open to tourists, each space is organized around ventilation shafts. This makes the design of each room or open space dependent on the availability of ventilation.
Avanos is a town and district of Nevşehir Province in the Central Anatolia region of Turkey, located 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Nevşehir, the capital city of the province.
The most famous historical feature of Avanos, which is still relevant and very visible today, is its production of earthenware pottery, it is also the most economically viable activity in the town.
About 34 kilometers (21 miles) from downtown Kayseri, the Ağırnas neighborhood is home to a number of invaluable structures, such as stone houses, an underground city, linseed oil houses, a church and the former home of Mimar Sinan, a legendary architect with various impressive works across the region.
The neighborhood has become a hotspot for domestic and foreign tourists in recent years, particularly those who want to see the Mimar Sinan's home.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.