Underground cities in Turkey

Uçhisar village

Uçhisar, which is situated on the edge of Göreme National Park, is dominated by a 60-meter-high castle-mountain, which is visible over a wide distance and has the form of a large cylindrical tower.

This massif is crisscrossed by numerous underground passageways and rooms, which are now mostly blocked or impassable. They served as residential areas, as well as cloisters in Byzantine times. Originally, around 1,000 people lived in the castle, but it is no longer inhabited today. The landscape is also marked by the fairy chimneys scattered through it.

(Universal Images Group via Getty Images)