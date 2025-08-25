Mark Ruffalo, the American actor best known for his role as the "Hulk" in superhero films, has urged U.S. President Donald Trump and European countries to take concrete steps regarding Israel’s attacks on civilians and the blockade that has caused famine in Gaza.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Ruffalo expressed support for Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding due to Israel’s assaults and the imposed famine.

Highlighting that more than 80% of the victims in Israel’s attacks are civilians, Ruffalo called on Trump, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European nations to intervene.

“President Trump, do something. You say you care about people dying of hunger, that you want to end wars – so do something,” he stated.

Ruffalo also referenced the United Nations-supported monitoring organization, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which has confirmed the famine conditions in Gaza.

“This is a man-made disaster. It's a man-made criminal act to kill civilian populations. And it's being perpetrated by Israel and the IDF,” he said.

He emphasized the need for people to raise their voices to prevent Gaza from starving to death and to achieve lasting peace.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, at least 62,622 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 157,673 injured in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.