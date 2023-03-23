Twelve historical artifacts of Anatolia seized in the United States, were handed over to the officials of Türkiye's New York Consulate General by court order due to the efforts of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The artifacts decided to be given to Türkiye after lengthy legal battles were returned at a ceremony attended by New York Consul General Reyhan Özgür and officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The list of historical artifacts seized in the U.S. and returned to Türkiye includes two bronze bull carts, a Roman military diploma, a Neolithic mother goddess figurine, an Urartian terracotta vase and a Roman bust. The officials also noted that the bronze statue of Septimus Severus from Burdur's Boubon Ancient City, among the returned artifacts, has particular importance.

The ceremony of repatriation and the 12 artifacts seized in U.S., New York, U.S., March 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Consul General Özgür thanked New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations agents in her speech at the ceremony.

Özgür stated that she appreciates the cooperation achieved in recent years in the fight against cultural and historical artifact smuggling. She also said they achieve fruitful results through the stable and problem-free communication between the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye.

Özgür emphasized that the joint efforts on historical artifacts strengthen the cooperation between Türkiye and the U.S. and inspire the global community fighting against cultural heritage trafficking.

One of the 12 artifacts seized in U.S., New York, U.S., March 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Bogdanos and Lisa DelPizzo also stated in their speeches that they were happy that the historical artifacts were identified and returned to their rightful owners. They also emphasized that close collaboration with Türkiye on this issue will continue.

After the ceremony in the exhibition hall where the artifacts were displayed, the transfer of ownership was completed with the signatures of Consul General Özgür and DelPizzo.

Officials from Türkiye's New York Cultural Attache Office stated that the 12 valuable historical artifacts belonging to various regions of Türkiye, such as Burdur, Konya, Şanlıurfa, Çanakkale, Manisa, Antalya and Eastern Anatolia, are sent to the country on Wednesday.