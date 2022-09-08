Repatriation is the new black in the 21st century as more and more pieces of history are sent back to their places of origin, with New York authorities now adding to that list. Officials have announced that 16 antiquities are being returned to Egypt, including five works that were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of a probe into international art trafficking.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the 16 works were worth more than $16 million. He spoke a day after announcing a similar return of 58 artworks to Italy.

"Today's repatriation shows the breadth and prevalence of antiquities trafficking networks," Bragg said in a statement.

An Egyptian limestone model of a tomb dated 1750-1720 BC and valued at approximately $251,725 is seen in an evidence image released in a search warrant by the Supreme Court of the State of New York on May 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Nine of the pieces had been in the possession of Michael Steinhardt, whom Bragg described as one of the world's largest collectors of ancient art.

In 2021, Steinhardt was forced by U.S. authorities to return 180 stolen ancient artworks worth a total of $70 million.

A Fayum portrait of a woman dated 54-68 AD and valued at approximately $1,245,350 is seen in this evidence image released in a search warrant issued by the Supreme Court of the State of New York on May 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Under that deal, he avoided going to jail but was banned for life from acquiring antiquities in the legal market.

Five other pieces were seized in May and June from the Met, worth $3.1 million, as part of a probe carried out by the U.S. and French authorities and under which former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez was charged in France.

An Egyptian limestone stele dated 690-650 BC and valued at approximately $52,885 is seen in this evidence image released by the Supreme Court of the State of New York on May 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Those five pieces had been looted from archaeological sites in Egypt, smuggled through Germany or the Netherlands to France, and sold by the Paris-based Pierre Berge & Associes to the Met, Bragg said.

"The information developed and shared by the Manhattan DA's office with law-enforcement agencies around the world related to this investigation has led to the indictment or arrest of nine individuals in France, including the former Louvre Director Jean-Luc Martinez," Bragg said.