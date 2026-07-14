The third edition of the Van Culture Road Festival opened Saturday in the eastern Turkish city, launching nine days of concerts, exhibitions, workshops and culinary events as part of Türkiye's nationwide Culture Road Festival series.

Running from July 11 to July 19, the festival marks the 10th stop of this year's Türkiye Culture Road Festival, which spans 26 cities across the country and aims to promote local cultural heritage through arts and tourism initiatives. This year's Van edition places a special emphasis on gastronomy, spotlighting the city's culinary traditions through a curated "Flavor Stops" program alongside its arts and cultural offerings.

The opening ceremony at the Van Museum was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan, Van Governor Ozan Balcı, Van Member of Parliament Kayhan Türkmenoğlu, Türkiye Culture Road Festival General Director Selim Terzi and local officials.

An undated aerial view of Van Castle, built by Urartian King Sarduri I between 840 and 825 B.C., Van, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Addressing the ceremony, Alpaslan said it was a source of pride to bring the 10th stop of the Türkiye Culture Road Festival to the ancient region of Van, which has been home to numerous civilizations throughout history, from the Urartians and Assyrians to the Medes, Persians, Byzantines, Seljuks and Ottomans.

From being a single-city event launched in 2021, the festival has evolved into one of the world’s largest cultural festivals in terms of scale and public participation.

"The Türkiye Culture Road Festival has become a globally recognized cultural and arts brand," Alpaslan said, adding that the festival helps bring greater visibility to cities’ cultural heritage and make arts and culture more accessible through a wide range of public events. The initiative has also boosted local economies by attracting visitors from across the country and strengthened cities’ cultural identities.

The 2026 edition began in Şanlıurfa on April 25 and will conclude in Adana on Nov. 15. The festival will run for 234 days, making it one of the world's longest-running cultural festival programs.

Regional specialties prepared by renowned local chefs highlight Van's rich culinary heritage during the Culture Road Festival, Van, Türkiye, July 11, 2026. (Photo by Duygu Tınmaz)

Van’s culinary heritage

Alpaslan described Van as one of the festival's key destinations, highlighting the city's archaeological heritage, artistic traditions, tourism potential and distinctive cuisine. "This will not simply be a festival to watch, but one to experience," he said.

This year's Van festival places a stronger emphasis on gastronomy through the "Flavor Stops" initiative, which recognizes 27 restaurants showcasing regional specialties. While the city is best known for its iconic breakfast tradition, the "Flavor Stops" aim to show that Van's culinary scene goes beyond it.

At each of the festival's Flavor Stops, carefully crafted plates reflect the artistry of Van's chefs, turning the city's culinary heritage into an experience that is as visually striking as it is flavorful. By introducing visitors to a wider range of regional specialties, including herbed cheese, murtuğa (a traditional buttery egg-and-flour breakfast dish), pearl mullet and award-winning keledoş (a traditional lamb, yogurt and legume stew), the festival offers a deeper look into the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Van.

Visitors examine handcrafted carpets on display at the "Living Heritage: Van" exhibition at the Van Museum during the Culture Road Festival, Van, Türkiye, July 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

Concerts, exhibitions, workshops

More than 160 events will take place across eight venues during the nine-day festival program.

The lineup includes eight major outdoor concerts at Atatürk Culture Park, featuring popular Turkish artists such as Buray, Sefo, Kıraç, Simge, Fatma Turgut, Murat Boz, Sagopa Kajmer and Bayhan. The festival program also includes three exhibitions at the Van Museum, panel discussions, workshops and a citywide photo marathon. The festival also features a dedicated Children's Village, where young visitors can enjoy theater performances, educational activities and creative workshops.

“The Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire” exhibition brings together significant artifacts reflecting the Ottoman Empire's spiritual legacy, including calligraphy created by Ottoman sultans and rare pieces ranging from the inner and outer coverings of the Kaaba to other religious treasures.

A participant paints a sculpture of the Van cat, an iconic symbol of the city, during the Van Culture Road Festival's workshops, Van, Türkiye, July 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

Another exhibition, “Living Heritage: Van,” highlights the city's rich intangible cultural heritage, showcasing traditional crafts and artistic practices passed down through generations. Visitors can explore a wide range of artisan traditions, including carpet weaving, instrument making, wood carving, marbling, sock knitting and pottery. The exhibition will run throughout the festival and offer the visitors an overview of Van’s enduring artisan culture.

As the festival continues through July 19, Van's centuries-old heritage will take center stage, inviting visitors to experience the city through its art, history and distinctive culinary traditions.