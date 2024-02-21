In Venezuela, young people are showing a growing interest in the Turkish language, spurred by the popularity of Turkish dramas and the evolving relationship between Türkiye and Venezuela.

Last year, the cultural center established by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in the capital city of Caracas began offering online Turkish language courses, attracting 180 registrations this year.

Yohari Olivares, a 32-year-old working at an advertising firm, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that although she knows Portuguese, she chose Turkish as her second language and started learning it at the YEE. Olivares, who has never visited Türkiye, expressed her fondness for Turkish dramas, particularly mentioning her enjoyment of the series "Sen Çal Kapımı" ("Love Is in the Air") and her admiration for the singer Tarkan. She said: "I've always been interested in Turkish. It's a difficult language, but I enjoy learning it."

Argelia Velasquez, working at the Venezuelan office of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD), began learning Turkish because of her job and the influence of Turkish dramas. Despite having Turkish friends, she has not visited Türkiye.

"I used to see my aunt watching Turkish dramas, and I also enjoyed them. When I saw the courses offered by the YEE, I wanted to start learning. I must learn Turkish; it will benefit me," Velasquez said.

Carlos Capiello, who came to Türkiye to study theology but had to return to Venezuela after a year, expressed his desire not to forget the Turkish he learned. Despite his love for Türkiye, he returned to Venezuela due to increased demand in his home country resulting from the growing relations between the two countries. "I've always liked Turkish. Turkish culture and dramas attract my attention. I watched 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul' ('Resurrection: Ertuğrul'), which was very enjoyable," Capiello said.

Capiello expressed that he has many Turkish friends and usually experienced their hospitality during his stay.