Odunpazarı Modern Museum's (OMM) third-year anniversary exhibition “Grief and Pleasure” welcomes its visitors with a new video installation in its selection. Following Ata Doğruel's "Light Source" performance, which took place parallel to the exhibition for 40 days/960 hours, American artist Bill Viola's "The Raft" is now on display at OMM.

"The Raft (2004)," a video installation by media art pioneer Bill Viola, begins with a group of 19 men and women from different economic and ethnic backgrounds. Recorded in slow motion, "The Raft" draws attention to the transience of cultural and class differences and narrates the story of people sticking together in the face of catastrophic events. The work depicts humanity, which has been helpless in the face of natural events since ancient times, in a visual language reminiscent of ancient Greek and Roman friezes and becomes one of the most impressive artworks of the exhibition “Grief and Pleasure.”

"The Hole" by Hicham Benohoud, digital c-print mounted on aluminium dibond, Idil Tabanca Collection. (Photo Courtesy of Odunpazarı Modern Museum)

Bringing 38 international and local artists together, “Grief and Pleasure” showcases works produced in a range of media, including painting, photography, sculpture, video and installation, with an aspiration to free the body from the yoke of authority and social ideologies while holding a mirror to the changing values ​​and norms of contemporary society.

The exhibition investigates the boundaries of the body and how it is confined, its place within a complex network of contemporary relations, its virtual potential and the ethical and social parameters that affect it.

Spreading across all three floors of OMM, “Grief and Pleasure” can be visited until July 30, 2023.