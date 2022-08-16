Perseid meteor showers captivate stargazers across Türkiye

Stargazers gathered to watch the Perseid meteor shower at different sites in Türkiye, including Mount Nemrut in the southeast, Kayseri and Eskişehir provinces.

Hundreds spent the night at the UNESCO World Heritage Site for the annual meteor show that stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle.

People gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower among ancient statues atop Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

AP