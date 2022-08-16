Daily Sabah logo

© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Perseid meteor showers captivate stargazers across Türkiye

by Agencies Aug 16, 2022 5:37 pm +03 +03:00

Stargazers gathered to watch the Perseid meteor shower at different sites in Türkiye, including Mount Nemrut in the southeast, Kayseri and Eskişehir provinces.

Hundreds spent the night at the UNESCO World Heritage Site for the annual meteor show that stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle.

People gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower among ancient statues atop Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

AP

Perched at an altitude of 2,150 meters (over 7,000 feet), the statues are part of a temple and tomb complex that King Antiochus I, of the ancient Commagene kingdom, built as a monument to himself. A 50-meter-high (164-foot-high), man-made mound – the presumed tomb of Antiochus – sets the background.

AP

The ancient site which includes a giant 10-meter-high (33-foot-high), seated statues of Antiochus, surrounded by ancient Gods, including Zeus and Apollo, was discovered in 1881 by a German engineer. Excavations began there in the 1950s.

AP

Son of the founder of the Commagene kingdom, Antiochus reigned between 64 and 38 B.C. until he was deposed by the Romans. The kingdom spanned an area from the eastern edge of the Taurus mountains to the Euphrates River.

People climb up to the ancient site for its jaw-dropping sunrise and sunsets. It’s also a favorite spot for stargazers. The meteor shower coincided with a full moon this year that dimmed the meteors but provided its own beauty for the watchers.

AP

Ancient statues are seen as stargazers gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

AP

Stargazers gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower among ancient statues atop Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

AP

In the central Kayseri province, stargazers went up Mount Erciyes and watched the perseid showers at an altitude of 2,650 meters (8,694 feet)

IHA

The silhouette of two people is seen in Kayseri, Türkiye

IHA

Perseid showers at Mount Erciyes, Kayseri

IHA

Over 1,000 participants gathered to watch the perseid showers in Eskişehir province.

In an event organized by the Tepebaşı Municipality, stargazers watched the meteors at the Musaözü Habitat Park.

IHA

