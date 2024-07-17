Among Netflix's top series, "Vikings: Valhalla" has astonished fans with its third season, bringing a surprising cultural twist that has sparked widespread conversation.

The show, which has rapidly become one of Netflix’s most-watched series, quickly surpassed 300 million viewing hours in a short period. On July 11, the much-anticipated third season premiered, delivering new episodes that captivated audiences worldwide.

In a notable scene that has garnered significant attention, Viking and Byzantine soldiers are depicted entering Constantinople to the sound of the Mehter march, a traditional Ottoman military band. This unexpected musical choice drew viewers' attention for its historical and cultural significance, as the Mehter march is traditionally associated with the Ottoman Empire.

Adding to the intrigue, the Eastern Roman palace scene features the song "Yine de Şahlanıyor Aman," further puzzling viewers. This anachronistic inclusion has led to discussions and debates among fans and historians alike, with many speculating on the creative decisions behind these choices.