Vision Art Platform is currently hosting a new group exhibition titled “What Will Not Bend, Will Break” at its Soho gallery in London. The show, which opened on Friday, will remain on view until Sept. 10.

Curated by Senem Çağla Bilgin-Keys, the exhibition features works by artists Hannah Kline, Jacqueline Roditi, Lucy XC Liu, Payidar Savaş, Polina Piëch, Sefa Çakır, Sophie Anne Wyth, and Tanzer Arığ.

Through photography, painting, sculpture, and site-specific installations, the artists explore nature as an active, evolving subject rather than a mere backdrop.

An art installation on display at the “What Will Not Bend, Will Break” exhibition in Soho, London, U.K., Aug. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

Against the backdrop of deepening ecological uncertainty and rapid urbanization, “What Will Not Bend, Will Break” invites viewers to reconsider how nature is perceived beyond its aesthetic or functional dimensions, and how these perceptions actively shape both cultural and personal memory.

In this exhibition, nature is understood not as a romantic escape but as a storyteller of time. The show initiates a dialogue about humanity’s relationship with urban life, examining how a reliance on scientific rationality and technological solutions as answers to every problem can weaken ethical ties with the environment.

It challenges the tendency to see nature solely as a system to manage or optimize. Instead, in areas where ecological presence remains dominant, the exhibition highlights the complex interplay between nature, culture, and artistic practice.

Artworks on display at the “What Will Not Bend, Will Break” exhibition in Soho, London, U.K., Aug. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

These intersections reveal a dynamic tension that oscillates between admiration, fear, and respect — an interaction that continues to shape collective memory and everyday experience. Through this lens, the exhibition encourages audiences to engage with the natural world in ways that are embodied, reflective, and relational.

A view of the “What Will Not Bend, Will Break” exhibition in Soho, London, U.K., Aug. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge. Visitors can attend from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery remains closed on Sundays.