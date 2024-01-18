The cost of admission to major museums in Berlin is rising, mirroring the upward trend in prices for various commodities such as a packet of rice or a tank of petrol.

Inflation in Germany, like many other European countries, remained high in 2023 after reaching a record level in 2022, and the roughly 4 million visitors to Berlin's state museums can now expect to pay up to 20% more to see the bust of Nefertiti or the works of Gerhard Richter in future.

Nightclubs in Berlin, another draw for tourists, have also become notoriously expensive in recent months, with entry to the city's famous Berghain club last year peaking at 30 euros ($32).

The state museum announcement in January comes as the Louvre in Paris also raised its ticket prices by almost 30% to 22 euros, up from 17 euros. While Paris prices are thought to have generally been rising ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics in 2025, Berlin's state museums are grappling with tight budgets and rising costs.

Hermann Parzinger, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, which is responsible for the museums, said the museums have been forced to react to increased costs.

"Like many cultural institutions, we are also dealing with a very tight budget situation, which means that we have to increase income and reduce expenditure."

Unlike several major London museums like the National Gallery and Tate Modern, Berlin museums largely charge a small entry fee. However, in an international comparison, museum visits in Berlin nevertheless remain relatively affordable.

Tickets for the Altes Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Bode Museum, Gemäldegalerie and Museum für Fotografie are to cost 12 euros instead of 10 euros in the future.

Tickets for the Hamburger Bahnhof, Neue Nationalgalerie, Neues Museum and Pergamonmuseum (Panorama) will cost 14 euros instead of the previous 12 euros.

Several other museums, such as The Museum of Decorative Arts, Museum of European Cultures and Museum of Musical Instruments, will also each charge 2 euros more.