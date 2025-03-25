Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who has been in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio for some time, has opened up for the first time about their relationship. The 26-year-old model shared the challenges of being with the famous actor.

DiCaprio, born on Nov. 11, 1974, in Los Angeles, is a celebrated American actor known for his roles in "Titanic," "The Aviator," "Inception" and "The Revenant," among others. His career spans over three decades, earning him critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actor. Beyond acting, DiCaprio is also an avid environmental activist, having founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to tackle climate change and support sustainability efforts.

The 50-year-old actor, who was once rumored to have dated American model Gigi Hadid.

In an interview, Ceretti spoke candidly about her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor.

The model explained that being in a relationship with someone who has a much larger following can be challenging. “When you’re in a relationship with someone who has a bigger fan base, you become 'the girlfriend.' And that can be extremely frustrating. People start talking about you as ‘his girlfriend,’ or ‘his ex.’ It’s uncomfortable knowing that because of people labeling you, you may not be able to love the person you want,” she said.

No need to worry

Addressing the difficulties of being with one of the world’s most desirable figures, Ceretti reassured: "If you love each other, there’s no reason to worry. Love protects you and gives you security."

Ceretti, who met DiCaprio in Milan, also spoke about the iconic "Titanic."

The model spoke highly of the 1997 film, saying: "Who hasn’t watched it? Is there anyone who doesn’t love it? It’s an iconic film."