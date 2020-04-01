Fatih Altanay, who lives in Turkey's western province of Manisa, produces traditional Turkish swords with the same materials and production techniques that were used thousands of years ago.

Altanay, 37, a war veteran whose foot was wounded in a counter-terrorism operation 10 years ago while serving as a lieutenant in the army, has taken an interest in making traditional war tools. In an attempt to improve himself in this area, Altanay has been examining hundreds of historical swords and instruments of war in various museums, collections and written sources since 2011.

Having learned all the particulars of armor, helmets, arrows, bows, shields and swords, Altanay was named a cultural heritage bearer by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2018.

Altanay forges the iron he heats in a high-heat propane stove with an anvil through manhandling and labor for hours in his workshop in the Kurşunlu Han located in the Şehzadeler district. In three to four weeks of work, he then produces a sword similar to those made thousands of years ago along with carvings.

In addition to manufacturing, Altanay also teaches the making of swords and traditional war tools to enthusiasts in his workshop in a bid to pass his profession down to future generations.

Fatih Altanay was named a cultural heritage bearer by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2018. (AA Photo)

Learning process continues

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Altanay said that his interest in sword making was triggered when he saw that it involves a precise mathematical process. “The sword may seem like a very simple tool, but it has many different forms. These forms can also vary according to the century in which they were produced. Progressing from the Scythians to the Ottomans, the art of sword making is almost like an open sea," he said.

Altanay said that before he began his art, he found that replica swords were not produced using the traditional techniques. "As I investigated, I saw that sword making was not performed with adherence to the truth in Turkey. Some masters build swords but they do not do it following the original form," he said.

“I am making swords by adhering to the truth of the work in Turkey, and I am still undergoing a learning process," Altanay added.

The sword-maker said he has examined more than 700 swords and read hundreds of works related to Turkish swords and weaponry. “I have seen weapons are a great culture in Turkey. I also reveal forgotten techniques. My goal is to work experimentally rather than to make money, and I do the same as the ancients did. I make swords using the materials, methods and techniques a master used some 300 years ago, or thousands of years ago. The only difference is that one sword is old and the other is new," he said.

Altanay explained that he pays attention to every stage of sword making, from the balance point to the sword's weight, length, gram, centimeter and decoration. Indicating that he also trains students at his workshop, Altanay said: “I pass this culture on to my students. The problem is that technology has made young people dependent on speed. Young people want a job done in two hours after they start it. They cannot wait three to four weeks for a sword to be complete. They want it to be complete quickly; they are not patient with it and they are very stingy about labor and time.”