The "Water Heritage Symposium" provided a cultural bridge for water professionals, experts and scholars from the Netherlands and Türkiye to share their knowledge and experiences regarding water management. Held at the historic Palais de Hollande in Istanbul, the event was organized by the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI), the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul and the Netherlands Institute in Türkiye (NIT). This symposium was part of the 2024 celebrations marking the centennial of the Friendship Treaty between Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Water heritage, a theme that connects past, present and future, was at the heart of the symposium. This concept not only highlights the significant historical efforts cities like Istanbul and Amsterdam have made to provide water for their citizens but also underscores the cultural importance of water throughout the ages. Water heritage includes historical structures, cultural practices, traditions and stories, all of which enrich our understanding of how communities have interacted with water. The symposium aimed to engage various sectors, from academia to the general public, in preserving and appreciating this invaluable cultural heritage.

In his opening remarks, Consul General Arjen Uijterlinde of the Kingdom of the Netherlands expressed his gratitude to ISKI’s General Director Şafak Başa and NIT Director Fokke Gerritsen for creating a platform to exchange ideas on such an important topic. Uijterlinde emphasized the need for cooperation between academics, policymakers and public institutions in both countries, highlighting projects like the revalorization of Istanbul's Valens Aqueduct as examples of successful cultural and technical collaboration. He noted, "The Netherlands and Türkiye share a rich history of water management that can inform our future efforts and innovations."

The Valens Aqueduct, locally known as Bozdoğan Kemeri, epitomizes Istanbul's water heritage and Roman engineering. Constructed in the late fourth century under Emperor Valens, this 920-meter-long (3,020-foot-long) structure supplied water to the city through sturdy arches. Surviving centuries of history, wars and development, it remains a symbol of Istanbul's resilience and cultural identity. During the symposium, visiting the aqueduct which received considerable attention, was also discussed.

Fokke Gerritsen elaborated on NIT’s involvement in Istanbul’s water heritage projects since 2021, fostering connections between diverse stakeholders from Türkiye and the Netherlands. He expressed enthusiasm for co-organizing the event with ISKI and the Netherlands Consulate-General, aiming to share expertise and explore further collaborative opportunities. Gerritsen noted the mutual learning potential between Amsterdam and Istanbul, both cities with rich histories and experiences in water management. "Cities like Amsterdam and Istanbul can learn a lot from each other," he remarked.

ISKI General Director Şafak Başa highlighted the cultural and technical efforts in water management in both Istanbul and the Netherlands. He emphasized the importance of protecting and purifying drinking water sources, managing wastewater and investing in water-related projects to create safer living environments. Başa advocated for continued collaboration and technical support between the two cities to develop projects focused on water conservation and efficient usage.

The symposium featured a series of presentations and panels on culturally significant topics such as "Amsterdam’s Water Heritage: Past, Present, and Future," "Inclusive Decision-Making in Water Management for Cultural Preservation," "Preserving Istanbul’s Historical Water Structures," "Engaging the Public with Istanbul’s Water Heritage" and "The Role of Water Heritage in Future Water Resource Management." Renowned academics and experts discussed the intersection of culture, heritage and modern water management, offering insights and strategies for addressing future challenges while preserving cultural legacies.