"Masses debating over a cease-fire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered. Where is the humanity," read the statement shared by U.S. actress Jenna Ortega, voicing the recent attacks in Rafah, Gaza, after a new Israeli strike targeted the evacuation zone of a displacement tent camp on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people.

In her post about Gaza on Instagram, Ortega included a photo of a Palestinian family.

This isn't the first time Ortega has shown her solidarity with Palestine. In a tweet from her now-deactivated account in March 2022, she emphasized the importance of not giving up on various regions, including Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Kashmir, Iraq and Syria. Additionally, she joined other artists in signing the Artists4Ceasefire letter in October 2023, advocating for the release of hostages and a permanent cease-fire. The letter stresses the sanctity of all life regardless of faith or ethnicity and condemns the loss of civilian lives in both Palestine and Israel.

After Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was removed from the cast of the movie "Scream 7" due to her supportive statements for Palestine, actress Ortega also left the cast.

While it was confirmed that Ortega left the film to shoot the second season of the series "Wednesday," in which she plays the lead role, local media claimed that the actress, who had previously expressed support for Palestine, left the film in reaction to Barrera's dismissal.