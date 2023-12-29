The Palestinian Freedom Theater in the occupied West Bank is set to reopen this weekend, a little more than two weeks after an Israeli raid on the center triggered a global outcry.

Ahmed Tobasi, the artistic director, shared with Agence-France Presse (AFP) that the theater, located in the Jenin refugee camp, has come to symbolize Palestinian resistance against Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

He said troops broke into and vandalized the small cultural center earlier this month during a wider raid on Jenin, leaving behind a trail of damage and Stars of David graffitied across the walls. The theater said soldiers also arrested several employees in their homes.

Tobasi, who said he was among those detained, is now back at work and determined to keep the center open.

"For me, this is resistance," the 39-year-old said as he gave AFP a tour of the theater, which was set up in 2006.

Soon after the raid on Dec. 13, a Freedom Theatre appeal for the release of its staff won international support, with demonstrations in the streets of New York and Paris and playwrights, actors and directors from Britain to Mexico expressing their support.

Since its founding, the unassuming performance space has become symbolic for Palestinians and their supporters, with its actors touring the world staging plays.

Staff said they believed Israeli soldiers had gone out of their way to target the theater.

The Israeli army described the wider raid on Jenin, which Palestinian health authorities say killed 11 people, as designed to combat "terrorists" in the camp.

"This is a theater, there are no weapons or terrorists here," Tobasi said.

While the raid targeted several buildings in the camp, Tobasi said that to reach the theater troops would have needed to turn off the main road and walk around 20 meters toward its entrance.

Another staff member, Ranin Odeh, said the center was singled out for its reputation as "a place of resistance through art."

"I felt so angry to see Israeli soldiers inside. The theater is like my home. They want to kill everything, not just people, but ideas too," said the 31-year-old, who runs the theater's youth program.

Staff spent several days clearing up and planning to stage their first big event, an end-of-year workshop for young actors, on Sunday.

Door-to-door arrests

At the scene, Tobasi led AFP journalists past broken locks, splintered doorframes, and smashed black and white photos.

"What kind of behavior is this from soldiers?" he said, standing next to a red Star of David sprayed across a projector screen.

Soldiers went door to door arresting members of staff from their homes, the Freedom Theater said in a series of online statements, adding they were among more than 100 Palestinians detained in Jenin.

Drama graduate Jamal Abu Joas was released after more than a week in detention, while producer and manager Mustafa Sheta remains in custody, said Tobasi, who was still shaken from his ordeal.

Tobasi said he was blindfolded, had his hands cuffed behind his back, and was held for more than 12 hours at the Salam checkpoint west of Jenin. He accused army reservists of beating him.

Jenin's refugee camp, a stronghold for Palestinian armed groups, is regularly targeted by Israel in deadly raids. The Palestinian Health Ministry says many of those killed have been civilians.

Tobasi, who was born in and grew up in the camp, said the theater had given him a way to resist occupation without violence. It was a break from the reality of life in the camp and a chance to imagine an alternative.

Following the raid, he was more convinced than ever of the center's power.

"Theater is the place where we can express, fight and resist all," Tobasi said.