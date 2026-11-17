New York's major auctions are just around the corner, and by the end of the month, we could be talking about a Van Gogh selling for $210 million, a Kandinsky fetching $92 million or a new auction record for Cezanne. We will soon find out what the market makes of them. For now, though, I'd like to look beyond the price tags and spend some time with the works themselves, particularly the surprising similarities I keep noticing among this season's top lots.

Let's start with yellow. Kandinsky believed that color could affect us on an almost instinctive level. He associated yellow with an outward movement, describing it as earthly, forceful and sometimes overwhelming. In "Betonte Ecken," its presence adds to a composition of intersecting forms and competing directions. I find it fascinating that a color can evoke a feeling before we have even made sense of the image in front of us.

From Kandinsky’s yellow, my eye moves to the yellow blossoms, the road and the small figures beneath the trees in Van Gogh’s Chataigniers en fleurs. The painters give color very different roles, but both make it active. In Van Gogh, the yellow moves between the landscape and the people inhabiting it. Looking at those tiny figures beneath that enormous canopy, I find myself thinking about how it feels to belong somewhere.

A journalist looks at the painting "On The Points" during a press preview for the exhibition "Kandinsky" at Palazzo Bonaparte, Rome, Italy, Sept. 14, 2026. (AP Photo)

Many of this season's leading works invite us to slow down and look more closely. They draw me toward landscapes, quiet moments of reflection and forms that resist perfect regularity. The longer I spend with them, the more familiar they begin to feel. A street becomes somewhere I can imagine walking, a patch of color begins to feel like a shade and an awkward figure keeps drawing my attention.

As access to nature becomes more unequal, I suspect the landscapes we encounter in art may acquire a different kind of significance. A view is not always just a view. It can represent the freedom to leave the city, the time to travel, the privilege of living near the water or the simple pleasure of spending an afternoon surrounded by greenery.

We've spent so much time talking about "old money" and "quiet luxury" in recent years that you'd almost think all it takes is a Loro Piana sweater. But I've started to see luxury in rather different terms: how much green and blue you have access to in your everyday life. Can you get away whenever you feel like it? Can you see the sea without booking an expensive holiday? Can you find silence when you need it?

Perhaps that changes the way we look at a painted landscape, too.

I find myself drawn to the irregularities in these works, too. A contour shifts, two lines almost meet but leave a small gap, or a figure seems slightly out of place within its surroundings. Rather than disrupting the image, these details invite me to spend more time with it, giving my eye something to follow and make sense of.

Recently, I came across a video comparing a circle drawn by a machine with one made by a human hand. I wouldn't claim that a single video can explain artificial intelligence, but I haven't been able to shake the image. Every circle drawn by hand carries subtle variations in pressure, speed and concentration. Each attempt is shaped by the one before it, by a passing thought or a moment of hesitation. Even when we try to repeat the same gesture, our hand never quite moves in the same way twice.

Paul Cezanne’s "Arlequin" (1888-90) an oil painting featuring the artist’s son, Paul, as the costumed figure, whose face is rendered as a small, impassive mask. (Shutterstock Photo)

Could we be missing that visible passage of time? Cezanne’s "Arlequin" makes me think about this. His son Paul appears in costume, but the figure also becomes an arrangement of angles, color and bodily weight. The proportions and spatial relationships feel worked through, and my eye keeps returning to them, adjusting to the way the figure occupies the space. I find something valuable in being able to sense the decisions behind an image: the artist looking, reconsidering and gradually building a composition.

At Phillips, Modigliani’s limestone "Tete" offers another encounter with material. A face has emerged through the removal of stone. Looking at it, I think about the physical commitment of carving, the resistance of the material and the consequences of each decision. There is something elemental about the luxury of being close to such an object.

Brancusi complicates the thought. Earlier this year, Christie’s presented Nicole Kidman encountering the golden "Danaide," which subsequently sold for approximately $107.6 million. Now Bonhams is offering "Torse de jeune homme," whose simplified bodily form can invite a phallic reading. Both works reduce the body with extraordinary economy, and both exist within a sophisticated market.

The Bonhams bronzes are also posthumous casts. That detail matters. What we experience as the artist’s presence can reach us through a model, a mould, a foundry and an authorized edition. Our desire to feel close to the maker involves a history of mediation.

A Sotheby's employee looks at a sculpture by Amedeo Modigliani entitled "Tete," 1912, during a press preview at the auction house, London, U.K., Oct. 10, 2014. (AP Photo)

Perhaps what connects these encounters for me is a longing to feel human through the things we look at and live with. I wonder how much of that longing auction houses and fashion brands are already responding to.

Which brings me to the newly announced 2027 Met Gala theme, extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday. The exhibition will explore familiar clothes and commonplace materials transformed by design. Jeans, T-shirts and puffer coats enter the museum alongside experiments with paper, plastic and metal.

The Gala’s dress code has yet to be announced, and familiar garments can certainly become extravagant in the hands of designers. Still, the premise interests me. Some of the most visible people in the world will gather around a theme rooted in things we already recognize.

Could that make fashion feel closer again? Could it help someone imagine Maison Margiela as part of their own wardrobe, after first encountering it on someone like Alex Consani? And what happens when ideas given cultural authority by a museum and celebrity visibility at the Gala begin appearing across different price ranges, including at Zara or Mango?

There is a commercial possibility here. Renewed attention to ordinary clothes could create fresh desire for products people already know. Whether that benefits luxury houses, mid-market brands or high-street retailers will depend on how they translate the attention into something people want to buy.

I see these connections as questions worth following. A century-old painted tree, an irregular contour, a carved face and a familiar white shirt may all point to the same longing: to find something human in the things we look at and live with.

How much of what we want to buy now is something we want to feel again?