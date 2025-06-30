Vision Art Platform presents “When Is Now?,” a group exhibition curated by Senem Çağla Bilgin-Keys, on view from June 19 to July 11, 2025, at the gallery's Soho location in London.

A painting titled "Doubling" by Anita Taylor on display at the "When Is Now?" exhibition, London, U.K. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

The exhibition brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists to explore the elusive and multifaceted nature of time. Is time a fixed and universal constant or a subjective construct, shaped by our perceptions, memories and environments? Why do we remember the past but not the future? What is the space between hope and despair – can that be measured as time?

A general view of the "When Is Now?" exhibition, London, U.K. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

Drawing inspiration from physicist Carlo Rovelli’s acclaimed book "The Order of Time," the exhibition delves into the ways time is represented in art. Rovelli challenges the notion of absolute time, proposing instead that time is local and variable, experienced differently by each observer and molded by biological, psychological and cultural factors.

An artwork titled "Waves" by Lara Sayılgan on display at the "When Is Now?" exhibition, London, U.K. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

“When Is Now?” adopts these ideas to present time not as a linear sequence, but as a layered and subjective phenomenon. It investigates how geography, socioeconomic conditions, political thought systems and personal experiences shape our understanding of time – and how these concepts manifest in artistic practice.

The participating artists come from a variety of cultural backgrounds, and their works reflect this diversity of perspective. Some pieces are the result of artist pairings, where one artist responds to the work of another – creating dialogues between past and future, stillness and motion, the personal and the collective. These pairings also invite viewers to reconsider how narrative, material and form relate to time, offering fresh interpretations through the synergy of their collaboration.

Artworks by Amelia Bowles, Leyla Borovalı, Adam Leef and Berna Dolmacı on display at the "When Is Now?" exhibition, London, U.K. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Participating artists

Mert Acar, Amelia Bowles, Leyla Borovalı, Berna Dolmacı, Adam Leef, Yiwen Liu, Aida Mahmudova, Çağrı Saray, Lara Sayılgan, Anita Taylor, E. S. Kibele Yarman