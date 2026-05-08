Inspired by Istanbul’s graceful Nazende flower, JETEX-iGA General Aviation Terminal redefines the art of travel.

The official opening of the Jetex-iGA General Aviation Terminal (C-VIP) on May 5 marks a historic shift in the landscape of international flight. This landmark facility is the culmination of a high-stakes partnership between İGA Istanbul Airport and Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation. While the aviation industry often prioritizes industrial efficiency over aesthetic soul, this new hub breaks the mold, proving that a terminal can function as both a high-capacity logistical powerhouse and a profound work of architectural art.

'Nazende' concept

The terminal’s identity is rooted in the "Nazende" – a flower synonymous with grace and the delicate beauty of the Turkish landscape. This botanical inspiration is not merely decorative; it informs the very skeletal structure of the building. Eschewing the rigid, box-like geometry typical of modern airports, the design utilizes a continuous shell structure that mimics the soft, protective curves of a petal.

This architectural vision, brought to life by the internationally acclaimed Murat Tabanlıoğlu and Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık, allows the building to interact with its environment in a way few structures do. The facade defines a continuous dialogue between structure, material and light. During the golden hours of the Istanbul sun, the shell filters light into the interior spaces, creating a rhythmic play of shadows that changes throughout the day. By night, the terminal glows with a soft, inviting luminescence, acting as a sophisticated gateway for those arriving in the heart of the world.

An interior view of Istanbul Airport's General Aviation Terminal. (Photo courtesy of Derya Taşbaşı)

Technical excellence

While the design is poetic, the technical specifications are formidable. The terminal area encompasses 5,000 square meters of ultra-luxury interior space, but the true scale of the project is revealed on the apron. A massive 40,000-square-meter hangar area provides a sanctuary for the world’s most advanced private aircraft. From ultra-long-range heavy jets to agile mid-size planes, the hangar ensures that technical maintenance and storage are handled with the same level of prestige as the passenger experience.

The facility is designed to bypass the friction of traditional travel entirely. Key features include:

Sanctuary of privacy: For high-profile individuals and diplomats, the terminal offers private suites and lounges that provide absolute seclusion from the public eye.

Art of the interior: Beyond the architecture, the space serves as a gallery. Art curated by Begüm Güney Eyit punctuates the terminal, ensuring that every hallway and lounge reflects the cultural sophistication of modern Türkiye.

Bespoke gastronomy, retail: The terminal houses world-renowned brand stores and dining establishments that cater to the refined palates of global travelers, offering everything from artisan local flavors to international fine dining.

Family, business synergy: Recognizing that modern VIPs travel with diverse needs, the terminal includes dedicated workspaces for the business-minded and beautifully designed children’s play areas for families.

Vision for Türkiye’s global future

The inauguration of this facility was attended by industry leaders and government officials, including Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. The minister highlighted that this terminal is a strategic pillar in Türkiye’s mission to solidify its position as the world's most significant aviation crossroads. By creating a dedicated environment for private investors and global decision-makers, the Jetex-iGA partnership significantly bolsters the country's brand value on the international stage.

The synergy between IGA and Jetex is a match of unparalleled expertise. While IGA provides the massive infrastructure of one of the world's most efficient airports, Jetex brings decades of "white-glove" service experience, managing complex flight planning, ground handling, and bespoke concierge requirements for the world's elite.

New standard

In the realm of private aviation, time is the ultimate luxury. The C-VIP terminal is engineered to maximize this commodity. Every step of the process – from the moment a jet touches down to the moment a passenger enters their VIP transfer vehicle – is streamlined. Customs, immigration, and security are handled within the private terminal, ensuring a seamless, queue-free transition.

Ultimately, the Jetex-iGA General Aviation Terminal is more than a building. It is a manifestation of the "Nazende" spirit – elegant, resilient and uniquely Turkish. As Istanbul continues to grow as a global hub, this terminal stands as its most refined greeting. It is a place where the future of flight meets the timeless beauty of organic design, ensuring that for those who walk through its doors, the journey is just as extraordinary as the destination.