In just six years since its inauguration, Istanbul Airport (IGA) has emerged as one of the world’s most influential aviation hubs, transforming not only how the world connects but also redefining Türkiye’s economic and strategic role in global mobility. Today, the airport stands as a world-class brand, breaking records in passenger traffic, operational efficiency, and sustainability while earning a series of prestigious international awards that place it among the finest airports globally.

Economic engine for Türkiye

According to data and insights provided by IGA’s Corporate Communications Directorate and the findings of the IGA Istanbul Airport Economic Impact Analysis (2023) report, Istanbul Airport plays a truly transformative role in shaping Türkiye’s economy. In 2023 alone, the airport contributed an impressive $24.2 billion (TL 10.12 trillion) to the nation’s gross domestic product, accounting for approximately 2.2% of the entire national output. This significant economic contribution highlights Istanbul Airport’s position not merely as an aviation hub but as a powerful driver of growth and development on a national scale.

Looking ahead, the airport’s influence is projected to expand even further. By 2030, Istanbul Airport’s economic contribution is expected to soar to $44 billion, representing 3.25% of Türkiye’s GDP and underscoring its role as one of the country’s most critical economic engines. Moreover, the airport is set to generate approximately 472,000 new jobs by the end of the decade, alongside an estimated $8.5 billion in household income contributions, positively impacting millions of lives.

What sets Istanbul Airport apart from many other global airports is the breadth and depth of its economic influence. Beyond its role as a gateway for air travel, the airport creates a powerful multiplier effect across a wide range of sectors, including tourism, retail, logistics, supply chain management and air traffic operations. By driving growth in these interconnected industries, IGA has helped establish Istanbul as a strategic global connection center and an essential node in the international economy. In doing so, it has not only elevated Türkiye’s position on the world stage but has also strengthened its role as a bridge between continents, cultures and commerce.

Europe’s busiest airport

In 2024, Istanbul Airport served over 80 million passengers and facilitated 517,000 flights, connecting travelers to more than 330 destinations through 115-plus airlines – a scale matched by very few airports worldwide.

By April 2025, IGA achieved a historic milestone by becoming Europe’s first airport to launch triple independent parallel runway operations, boosting capacity and operational efficiency. On July 2, 2025, it set a new record with 81 departures per hour, underscoring its unmatched throughput capabilities.

The achievements didn’t stop there. On Aug. 2, 2025, IGA shattered European records by handling 1,698 aircraft movements in a single day. Also, a total of 282,081 passengers were recorded as the highest single-day passenger volume, which has ever been recorded in Europe

With these figures, IGA has not only claimed the title of Europe’s busiest airport but has positioned Istanbul as a global transit leader.

Worldwide recognition

Istanbul Airport’s meteoric rise on the global aviation stage has been accompanied by an equally remarkable wave of international recognition, firmly establishing its reputation for excellence in customer experience, operational performance, and innovation. In both 2024 and 2025, the airport was honored with the prestigious ACI ASQ Award as the Best Airport in Europe in the 40 million-plus passenger category, a distinction that underscores its unparalleled service quality and efficiency. In addition, IGA earned the ACI CX Level 5 Accreditation for two consecutive years – the highest certification awarded for customer experience management – demonstrating its commitment to delivering world-class standards at every stage of the passenger journey.

Global travel authorities have echoed this acclaim. Conde Nast Traveler and Travel and Leisure both named IGA the World’s Best Airport in 2024 and 2025, while the Air Transport Awards 2025 recognized it as the Airport of the Year. Skytrax further elevated IGA’s global standing by awarding it the coveted Five-Star Airport rating, alongside naming it the World’s Most Family-Friendly Airport, reflecting the airport’s unique ability to combine scale with hospitality. At the same time, the Global Traveler Awards celebrated IGA’s consistent leadership, naming it the Best Family-Friendly International Airport for the fourth consecutive year, the World’s Most Admired Airport also for the fourth consecutive year, and Europe’s Most Admired Airport for the second consecutive year.

This unprecedented series of accolades has positioned Istanbul Airport alongside the world’s elite aviation hubs, placing it in the same league as Singapore Changi, Doha Hamad and Dubai International. By setting new benchmarks in service excellence, operational innovation, and passenger experience, IGA has not only strengthened Istanbul’s position on the global stage but also cemented its status as one of the premier aviation gateways of the 21st century.

Strategic expansion, connectivity

Looking ahead, Istanbul Airport is preparing to embark on a bold phase of strategic expansion designed to further elevate its position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs. Among the most significant projects is the General Aviation Terminal, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2025 following a 35 million euro ($40.53 million) investment.

Alongside this, the Hilton Istanbul Airport Hotel, set to open at the end of 2025 with a 66.6 million euro investment, will redefine premium hospitality for transit passengers and business travelers alike.

Furthermore, the construction of the new East-West Runway, slated for completion in 2026, represents an additional 331.2 million euro investment aimed at dramatically boosting the airport’s operational capacity. Perhaps most notably, IGA has launched an ambitious 212 million euro Solar Power Project (GES), which will enable the airport to become the first major international hub in the world to operate entirely on solar energy, a groundbreaking milestone in sustainable aviation.

The results of these investments are already becoming visible. According to the ACI Europe 2025 Report, Istanbul Airport has overtaken Frankfurt Airport to become the world’s No. 1 global transfer hub. Since 2019, overall connectivity has surged by an impressive 59%, with IGA emerging as Europe’s leader in direct flights, recording a 13% year-on-year increase in nonstop connections. This remarkable growth underscores IGA’s strategic role as a bridge between continents and reaffirms Istanbul’s place at the very heart of global aviation.

Sustainability leadership

Alongside its ambitious expansion plans, Istanbul Airport has taken bold and innovative steps to establish itself as a pioneer in sustainable aviation infrastructure. The airport has already achieved a 10.5% reduction in carbon emissions, surpassing its 2024 environmental targets well ahead of schedule, and continues to set the bar higher for environmental stewardship. Sustainability at IGA goes beyond emissions – the airport currently recycles 34% of all waste and reclaims 35% of its total water usage, ensuring that 100% of landscaping irrigation needs are met entirely through recovered water systems.

At the heart of IGA’s environmental strategy is its massive investment in renewable energy, with 200 MW of solar energy capacity soon enabling the airport to fully power its operations through clean energy sources. Complementing these efforts, IGA is also advancing circular economy practices by deploying state-of-the-art reverse osmosis systems to improve water efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Guided by its Net Zero 2050 strategy, IGA is not only transforming the future of sustainable aviation in Türkiye but is also setting new global standards for environmental responsibility, positioning itself as a benchmark for green airport infrastructure worldwide.

Redefining global aviation

From record-breaking passenger numbers to global awards and sustainability leadership, Istanbul Airport is no longer just Türkiye’s gateway to the world; it is one of the world’s premier gateways.

As global air traffic accelerates, IGA’s unmatched operational scale, economic influence, and strategic positioning make it one of the most important aviation centers of the 21st century, connecting continents, cultures and economies at unprecedented levels.

Istanbul Airport has redefined what it means to be a global aviation hub, not just by moving millions of passengers, but by shaping economies, setting new operational benchmarks, and pioneering sustainability in the industry. With record-breaking achievements, world-class infrastructure and unmatched global connectivity, IGA has positioned Istanbul as a central crossroads of international travel and trade. As it accelerates toward becoming the world’s first fully solar-powered mega-airport and continues to lead in customer experience and innovation, IGA is not only transforming Türkiye’s role in global aviation but also setting the standard for the future of airports worldwide.

