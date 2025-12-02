Eleventy Galataport is hosting artist Tuğçe Çalımbay’s latest exhibition, “Salina,” on view from Nov. 7, 2025, to Jan. 18, 2026. Inspired by ancient salt basins and the geological memory of the earth, the series blends pigment and crystallized salt to explore time, transformation and the quiet depths of human perception. Presented within the brand’s minimalist “silent luxury” aesthetic, the exhibition creates an unexpected dialogue between contemporary art and fashion.

Artworks on display at the "Salina" exhibition at Eleventy Galataport, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

I have always been drawn to exhibitions with strong emotional narratives, stories you don’t just look at, but feel. “Salina” was exactly that for me. Maybe it’s the phase I’m in, or maybe it’s the way my own sensitivities have sharpened lately, but this exhibition touched a very personal chord. I’ve developed a strange kind of claustrophobia I can’t quite explain. Long flights have started to overwhelm me; I feel trapped in cabins the way I once did in cave rooms in Cappadocia, as if the walls are quietly closing in. And standing there, facing Tuğçe Çalımbay’s works, I realized I was meeting an artist who could translate emotions I’d been trying to name for years. At first, I only recognized the familiar tension in her pieces – the same tightness that claustrophobia carves into my own days. But the longer I looked, the more something shifted. Here was someone who took inner pressure, depth and confinement and quietly transformed them into texture, color and a kind of resonant silence. Her work reminded me that even the most suffocating feelings can open into possibility when someone dares to reshape them. That’s why “Salina” felt like more than a visual experience to me; it felt like being understood.

Artworks on display at the "Salina" exhibition at Eleventy Galataport, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

In addition to this personal pull, the exhibition itself, "Salina," curated by Artpartners & Co. co-directors Damla Keseli and Begüm Güney, offers a poetic narrative through 21 works inspired by the deepest layers of nature.

Tuğçe Çalımbay’s guiding statement, “The deepest layer is the strongest source of our creativity,” becomes the conceptual anchor of Salina. Inspired by the memory of the earth and the ancient salt basins formed by retreating seas, Salina is a contemplation of time itself. Every crystal, shaped over millions of years, carries a fragment of the planet’s memory, much like our consciousness crystallizes through the slow, patient shaping of experience. The artist’s use of pigments and salt creates surfaces that pulse with geological time. The works evoke the wind of the Mediterranean, the echo of a vanished sea, and a quiet invitation to confront one’s own inner waters. The textures formed by salt and pigment make the delicate rhythm of time visible, while the muted greys and deep blues of the Eleventy Fall-Winter 2025 Collection reflect the soft luminosity of salt crystals. Together, they guide the viewer into a serene yet profound journey.

A piece at the entrance of the "Salina" exhibition at Eleventy Galataport, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Eleventy Galataport is choosing to integrate art not as decoration, but as a vision that deserves its own recognition. Situated at the threshold between sea and city, the space becomes a contemporary stage for this conceptual journey. Eleventy’s Italian elegance, understated aesthetics and “silent luxury” ethos merge with the clarity of salt crystals, creating a poetic harmony. Light gliding over glass surfaces meets the shimmering salt textures, allowing the store’s refined lines to take on a meditative depth. Here, style transforms from a statement into an experience. In Italian, “salina” refers to the place where seawater is evaporated to harvest salt. In this exhibition, it becomes a metaphorical landscape, an invitation to travel from the deepest layers of the sea to the open expanse of the sky. Salina is more than an exhibition. It is a celebration of simplicity, grace and the fundamental elegance embedded in nature’s essence. For me, it’s also a reminder that even the heaviest feelings, the ones we don’t yet understand, can crystallize into something quietly beautiful.