Kaan Köse, who began his journey in woodworking during his middle school years, has been professionally engaged in this art for nearly three decades. In 2010, he set up a workshop on the lower floor of his house, where he began producing his works. By blending various woodcraft techniques such as wood carving, marquetry, wood inlay, bead making and traditional woodworking, Köse has created dozens of unique pieces.

In 2018, Köse was awarded the title "Traditional Handicraft Artist" by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Over the years, he has curated a collection of nearly 200 different types of wood. His collection features woods with various colors and patterns, which he combines with different designs daily. Köse aims to highlight the natural texture of wood in his works. Through social media, he shares and sells his creations to art lovers both in Türkiye and abroad.

Kaan Köse, who began his journey in woodworking during his middle school years, has been professionally engaged in this art for nearly 30 years, Eskişehir, Türkiye. (AA Photo)

'Wood lives on after shaping'

In an interview with the Anadolu Agency (AA), Köse emphasized the aesthetic aspect of wood in his designs. He explained that shaping wood demands both meticulous attention and precise skill. "When creating a piece, I use techniques such as scroll sawing, carving, marquetry or inlay, depending on the requirements. My goal is to turn wood into a visual feast. I consider the work complete when I feel that I have brought out the wood's most beautiful form," he said.

Köse pointed out that every type of wood has its own aesthetic qualities. "In the early years of my craft, I worked mostly with snakewood, tamarind wood, fragrant sandalwood and agarwood. Trees are living beings that reflect the world to us visually. When a tree is cut, it dries, but once shaped, it continues to live," he stated.

He also shared that storytelling plays a significant role in his artwork. "Recently, we designed a panel telling the life of Aziz Mahmud Hudayi. A calligrapher friend wrote the script, I made the beads and another artist worked on the carving of the beads. The result was a meaningful visual. I truly enjoy collaborating with fellow artists," Köse noted.

One of the artworks by craftsperson Kaan Köse, Eskişehir, Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Importance of material

Köse stressed the importance of selecting the right materials. To achieve the best results, he even manufactures his own plywood. "Even the best materials I purchase from the market may contain internal voids, which negatively affect the final outcome. I work with utmost care, especially when using a scroll saw, to achieve maximum precision. Therefore, I either choose my equipment very carefully or make it myself," he explained.

Having undergone extensive training to improve his traditional art skills, Köse elaborated on his commitment to perfection. "I took six years of calligraphy training to improve my ability to cut letters properly. Additionally, I took lessons in ebru (paper marbling) and gilding to enhance my design skills. My goal was not to become a calligrapher, but to make my cuts more aesthetically pleasing," he shared.

Kaan Köse displays the beads he created, Eskişehir, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Preserving tradition

Though traditional woodworking has a deep-rooted history, Köse emphasized that it is not widely known today. He is actively working to ensure this craft is passed down to future generations. "It’s crucial to preserve and teach this art," he said.

Köse also discussed the significance of creating original designs. "Many people replicate patterns from photocopies, but I design my own sketches using special software and then print them out before cutting. This approach results in more aesthetically pleasing works," he explained.

Micro carvings require great precision, and Köse revealed that when he first started, he didn’t have the technical knowledge to create such detailed pieces. "However, now I can create micro carvings. For example, in bead making, I embroider tulips and carnations in a space as small as 1 millimeter. I use a magnifying glass to help with these intricate works. While micro-works are extremely challenging, the results are highly satisfying," he said.

Köse summed up his philosophy by saying that his goal is to transform wood into a piece of art. He spends a significant portion of his day in his workshop, pouring his passion and energy into his craft. "I dedicate myself fully to my art and I love what I do," he concluded.