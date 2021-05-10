Daily Sabah logo

Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injure hundreds of Palestinians

by Agencies May 10, 2021 1:25 pm +03 +03:00

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring hundreds of Palestinians seeking to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalist groups on the anniversary of the Six Day War.

Israeli officers detain a young Palestinian as they storm the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated as the Israeli police storm the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City on May 10, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Palestinian medic argues with Israeli police as the police storm the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli police violently detain a Palestinian as the police storm Al-Aqsa.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians run away as Israeli police fire a stun grenade as Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians retaliate as Israeli forces attack them at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Israeli police detain a Palestinian as the police storm Al-Aqsa.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians retaliate and protect themselves from the attacks by the Israeli forces as they storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

(AP Photo)

A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him as the police storms the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque retaliate as Israeli police forces their way into the compound.

(AP Photo)

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester as the police officers storm Al-Aqsa.

(AFP Photo)

Palestinians in the mosque throw stones as Israeli forces attack them with stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas.

(AP Photo)

A Palestinian man runs away from tear gas as Israeli forces make their way into the the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

(AP Photo)

Israeli forces violently detain a Palestinian protester as the Israelis storm Al-Aqsa.

(AFP Photo)

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian.

(AFP Photo)

Israeli forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City on May 10, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

