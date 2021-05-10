Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injure hundreds of Palestinians

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring hundreds of Palestinians seeking to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalist groups on the anniversary of the Six Day War.
Israeli officers detain a young Palestinian as they storm the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021.
